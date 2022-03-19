Mariupol police officer pleads for help from Biden, Macron

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian police officer in Mariupol has warned that the besieged port city has been “wiped off the face of the earth” and pleaded with the presidents of the United States and France to provide his country with a modern air defense system.

In a video post from a rubble-strewn street, Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin told President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron that they had promised assistance “but what we have received is not quite it," and urged them to save the civilian population.

“Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it has been wiped off the face of the earth,” he said speaking in Russian in the video filmed Friday that was authenticated by The Associated Press.

In it, flames can be seen coming from several buildings while others were decimated in the city on the Sea of Azov that before the Russian invasion had 440,000 people. Apparent explosions could also be heard.

“You have promised that there will be help, give us that help. Biden, Macron, you are great leaders. Be them to the end,” he said.

Vershnin said the city is facing the fate of the Syrian city of Aleppo that was destroyed in 2016 in a Russian-backed siege during Syria’s revolution-turned-civil war. Russia helped Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government with a ruthless strategy by locking sieges around opposition-held areas, bombarding and starving them until the population’s ability to hold out collapsed.

Years ago, Mariupol also endured fierce fighting against Russia-backed separatists after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, but managed to beat back repeated assaults.

___

Follow all AP stories on the Russian war against Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Mariupol officer issues appeal to Biden and Macron

    A Ukrainian police officer in Mariupol has issued a direct appeal to the presidents of the US and France, asking them to provide his country with a modern air defence system. (March 19)

  • Ukraine president says hundreds still trapped under bombed theatre in Mariupol

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said rescue work was ongoing to save hundreds of people still believed to be trapped under the rubble of a bombed theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol. Earlier, human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova reported 130 survivors had been rescued from the rubble, but said there was still no information on more than 1,000 other people official figures suggest were sheltering there when the bomb fell. Ukraine accuses Russia of carrying out the powerful air strike that destroyed the theatre on Wednesday.

  • Why less rush to war? Even hawks are afraid of Russia's nukes.

    Why less rush to war? Even hawks are afraid of Russia's nukes.

  • Philippines presidential hopefuls say social media platforms should be held accountable

    The Philippines’ presidential candidates debating on Saturday agreed on at least one thing and that was the need to hold social media firms liable for the spread of disinformation as the country prepares for elections on May 9. With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting traditional campaigning, candidates and supporters are increasingly turning to social media to reach voters, prompting concerns about online hate speech and disinformation. “Social media platforms should be made accountable because they are housing disinformation,” Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo said in the debate.

  • Anti-war Russians in limbo at U.S.-Mexico border

    STORY: A new batch of asylum seekers are popping up at the U.S. Mexico border: Russians who are against the war in Ukraine.While U.S. officials have let dozens of Ukrainians through this week, Russians remain in limbo, prompting some to camp on the pavement alongside a barbed wire border fence, defying warnings from Mexican authorities to leave.One woman told Reuters she had fled Russia with her children after being arrested at an anti-war protest there, and said she burst into tears when she was rebuffed at the U.S. border as Ukrainians were let in.Mark, a restaurant manager who came from Moscow with his wife, flying to Mexico via Turkey and Germany in early March, called it discrimination."We have the same problem. Yes, there isn't war in my country but in my country there is a regime and I was escaping from that...."He and his wife were arrested for three days last year after protesting in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and said going back to Russia was not an option after new legislation that imposes up to 15 years in jail for actions found to discredit Russia's army."We are just here sitting, sleeping on the ground, and waiting."The devastation in Ukraine has caused 3 million Ukrainians to become refugees, according to the United Nations, most of them in countries bordering Ukraine.Some Ukrainians crossing in Tijuana have been granted permission to stay in the United States for a year.But thousands of Russians have also left their country, according to media reports.Mikhail Shliachov said returning to Russia meant fighting in a war he opposed."My country (is) dangerous for me. I am a young man and my mom is originally from Ukraine, I have many brothers and sisters in Ukraine. I know my country attacked but if I go back to Russia, I will go to the army and kill my brothers and sisters... If I go back."When asked on Thursday about Ukrainians and Russians at the border, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the government was helping people fleeing Ukraine, and that other programs were being considered to expand humanitarian aid.Between October 2021 and January, U.S. government data showed border officials encountered about 6,400 Russians, some of whom said they were dissidents and are now in the United States.As the Russians wait, U.S. border officials have also turned away asylum seekers from Nigeria, Colombia, Honduras and Mexico, sparking complaints of unfair treatment.

  • Scoop: White House considered sending Americans gas cards

    The White House considered giving Americans gas cards to help offset high prices, but faced strong opposition from congressional committees, which questioned the plan's viability and effectiveness. Why it matters: The Biden administration is feeling political pressure from high energy costs, made worse by Western sanctions against Russia, and Democrats desperately want to offer some kind of policy response. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Ukraine 'temporarily' loses access to Sea of Azov - Defence Ministry

    "The occupiers have partially succeeded in the Donetsk operational district, temporarily depriving Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov," Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement. The ministry did not specify in its statement whether Ukraine's forces have regained access to the Sea.

  • President Zelenskyy calls for peace talks with Russia without delay, warning Moscow that Ukraine can inflict losses that would be felt for generations

    In a video on Saturday, President Zelenskyy warned Russia would suffer losses that would take "generations to recover" if Putin refused to negotiate.

  • Japan to invest $42B in India to strengthen economic ties

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said his country will invest $42 billion in India over the next five years in a deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade. Kishida met his counterpart, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi during his maiden visit to India since assuming office. In a televised press statement, Kishida said the investment plan will bring huge benefits for several industries, from the development of urban infrastructure to green energy.

  • Surveillance footage shows off-duty Kenosha cop kneeling on 12-year-old's neck

    Video shows a student approach a 12-year-old before a fight ensues resulting in a knee chokehold restraint from the officer.

  • Man arrested for alleged stabbing outside Worcester bus hub; victim taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries

    An alleged stabbing Friday night in Worcester left an unidentified man with serious stab wounds.

  • Stephens: This is how World War III begins

    The West has mainly spent 22 years placating Putin through a long cycle of resets and wrist slaps. The devastation of Ukraine is the fruit of this.

  • U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved relatlimab from a class known as LAG-3 inhibitors - short for lymphocyte-activation gene 3 - for use in combination with Bristol's blockbuster immunotherapy Opdivo as an initial treatment for advanced melanoma. Relatlimab, which will be sold under the brand name Opdualag, more than doubled the time it took for advanced melanoma to worsen compared with Opdivo alone in clinical trials, a measure known as progression-free survival.

  • Russia says the dollars for bond payments are with Citigroup — but investors are left waiting

    Russia assured investors it had paid up, in dollars, averting a potentially historic default.

  • Russia state TV confirms death of top commander

    Russian state TV confirmed on Friday that one of its top commanders died in in Ukraine, CNN reported.Ukraine's Ministry of Defense claimed on Twitter that its soldiers "eliminated" Col. Sergei Sukharev, commander of the elite 331st Guards Airborne Regiment."He took part in the Battle of Ilovaysk in 2014 and 2015, where he committed a war crime," the ministry said, referring to the conflict which saw pro-Ukrainian paramilitaries attempt to...

  • Supply chain expert on grain amid Russia-Ukraine war: 'I doubt' that could be replaced

    The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has closed grain ports in the Black Sea, causing concerns about food shortages in nations that depend on imports.

  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reach $30 million goal in Ukraine fundraiser

    Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reach $30 million goal in Ukraine fundraiser

  • Former RNC chair slams Trump over his comments on Ukraine, says his supporters 'dance with the devil'

    Marc Racicot said Trump's recent remarks on Ukraine were "laced with reckless propositions, cruelty, and improprieties."

  • What is a Kinzhal missile? The hypersonic weapon Russia says it used for the first time in Ukraine

    Russia claims to have destroyed a bunker storing missiles and ammunition

  • Pope visits Ukrainian children war refugees in Rome hospital

    Pope Francis on Saturday made a surprise visit to young Ukrainian war refugees being treated in a paediatric hospital in Rome. One of the pictures released by the Vatican showed the pope talking to a girl with a fully bandaged head and what appeared to be a tube in her throat. Nineteen Ukrainian children are currently being treated at the two branches of the Bambino Gesu hospital for cancer, neurological conditions or serious war injuries caused by explosions, the Vatican said.