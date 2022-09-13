Mariupol residents attack "policemen" attempting to destroy symbol of resistance against Russians Mayor

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:46

In occupied Mariupol, unknown individuals blew up police collaborators who were trying to erase from the wall the symbol of the city's resistance [against Russia – ed.], the Ukrainian letter "" [this letter has become the symbol of resistance in Mariupol and means "F**k Russians"].

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram; Mariupol City Council, on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: "Resistance. We have confirmation of the detonation of a patrol of occupiers on Karpinskiy Street of Kalmiuskyi district, as they were trying to erase "" and catch our artists [the ones who painted the symbol]."

Details: According to Andriushchenko, three occupiers have been hospitalised in Donetsk. The Ukrainians who drew the letter "" were not injured and have escaped safely, Andriushchenko added.

For reference: Earlier, the Mariupol City Council reported that the letter "" has become a symbol of Mariupol's resistance. Now it appears in different corners of the city.

Background: Ukrainian resistance used a Russian landmine to blow up a patrol unit of Russian occupiers on the night of 28 August. One Russian was killed on the spot, while the other one lost his leg in the explosion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





