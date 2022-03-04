Mariupol under Ukrainian control but subject to intense strikes, UK says

LONDON (Reuters) - The southeastern port city of Mariupol remains under Ukrainian control but it has been encircled by Russian forces and subjected to intense strikes, Britain said in an intelligence update on Friday.

"Mariupol remains under Ukrainian control but has likely been encircled by Russian forces," the Ministry of Defence said. "The city's civilian infrastructure has been subjected to intense Russian strikes."

