In New York and a handful of other densely populated cities, you can sit in a Starbucks , look out the window and see another Starbucks. Starbucks -- more than any other chain -- has embraced the idea that one of the solutions to busy stores is to simply open more stores. Starbucks fully embraces the idea that people will wait only so long, and sometimes the way to be efficient is simply to have more locations.