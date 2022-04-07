Marjorie Can’t Take A Joke

Reuters

Former President Donald Trump said he did not destroy records of phone calls from the official White House log or use so-called burner phones during his supporters' deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post reported on Thursday. Trump, a Republican, told the newspaper he has not been contacted by congressional investigators about the assault, which occurred as then-Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers gathered to certify the Nov. 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Just before the crowd marched to the Capitol, Trump repeated his false claims about election fraud at a raucous rally outside the White House.