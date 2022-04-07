Marjorie Can’t Take A Joke
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants to send the Capitol Police after Jimmy Kimmel after he told a joke on his television show.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants to send the Capitol Police after Jimmy Kimmel after he told a joke on his television show.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has launched an attack against three GOP senators who support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. Greene accused them of being “pro-pedophile.”
"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?" Kimmel said while criticizing Greene on his live show.
Ivanka's interview with Jan. 6 committee was a 'shame and harassment,' Trump says
Former President Donald Trump said he did not destroy records of phone calls from the official White House log or use so-called burner phones during his supporters' deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post reported on Thursday. Trump, a Republican, told the newspaper he has not been contacted by congressional investigators about the assault, which occurred as then-Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers gathered to certify the Nov. 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Just before the crowd marched to the Capitol, Trump repeated his false claims about election fraud at a raucous rally outside the White House.
The Netflix programme features various uncomfortable archive interviews.
The Texas Republican was also featured in Kimmel's parody of Barack Obama's new Netflix series.
The extremist Republican received a very awkward reminder in "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" montage.
The former Alaska governor recently announced a return to politics after 13 years out of office.
You never knew you needed these gadgets — but you absolutely do. Save up to 60%!
The former president hosted a who’s who of his administration to bask in their adulation and debut a film about the — you guessed it — the “rigged” 2020 election
Kate Upton shines in a lemon sweater and black suede booties while hanging with her sister.
A report issued by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich found no evidence of widespread voter fraud or irregularities associated with the 2020 election.
A new coalition of wealthy conservative benefactors that says it aims to “disrupt but advance the Republican agenda” gathered this week for a private summit in South Florida that included closed-door addresses from former President Donald Trump and an allied Senate candidate at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, according to documents and interviews. The coalition, called the Rockbridge Network, includes some of Trump’s biggest donors, such as Peter Thiel and Rebekah Mercer, and has laid out an ambitious
Infowars host Alex Jones completed two days of depositions in a defamation lawsuit filed by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting,
SALISBURY, N.C. — Kyle Larson and several of his NASCAR friends took a trip to Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. Larson, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, was on hand at the eighth-mile dirt track to compete in the non-winged 600cc Micro division alongside several other NASCAR and ARCA stars. Joining […]
Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman were the best players on the Atlanta Braves, but Acuña says he didn't have much of a relationship with his teammate.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
Though we live in an age when many of the lines you don’t cross have been worn away, this trend crosses a line most of us can still see clearly.
The Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act argues Russian forces have intentionally attacked civilians and taken hostages.
Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.