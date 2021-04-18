Marjorie Taylor Green distances herself from "Anglo-Saxon political traditions" document

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ivana Saric
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Saturday a document full of incendiary nativist rhetoric meant to promote a potential America First Caucus was a "draft proposal from an outside group that I hadn’t read."

Why it matters: The document linked to the caucus promises to "follow in President Trump’s footsteps" and outlines a policy platform to push "uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" drew condemnation from a number of prominent Republicans.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Greene said the document as written at the "staff-level."

  • A spokesperson for Greene, Nick Dyer, told CNN on Saturday that the representative "didn't approve that language and has no plans to launch anything."

  • "This was an early planning proposal and nothing was agreed to or approved," he added.

  • This denial is a swift reversal from Dyer's statement to CNN on Friday, in which he said the America First Caucus platform would be released "very soon."

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who was also linked to the potential caucus, denied knowing about document and noted that he would continue to "work on America First issues in the House Freedom Caucus," per NBC News.

  • "Let me be perfectly clear, I did not author this paper," he said. "In fact, I first became aware of it by reading about it in the news yesterday, like everyone else."

Several House Republicans have come out against the group, with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeting that "[t]he Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans — not nativist dog whistles."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Republican lawmakers condemned pro-Trump caucus emphasizing 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions,' said GOP is not about 'nativism'

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger said anyone who joins should be stripped of committee assignments, while Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney condemned nativism.

  • DeSantis Hints at Political Consequences for Companies That ‘Genuflect’ to ‘Wokeness’

    Florida governor Ron DeSantis warned corporations against trying to “genuflect” to “wokeness” in comments on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures. When asked what he thought about Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game away from Atlanta, Ga., DeSantis hinted that corporations should expect some form of retaliation. MLB moved the All-Star Game to Denver, Colo., in protest of Georgia’s recently-passed elections law that mandates photo identification from all voters, bans political groups from handing out food and water at polling stations, and enacts various other measures. “I guess they have the right to do what they want, but if you’re gonna stick your beak into issues that don’t directly concern you, then I think elected officials are then gonna stick their beak into issues that may not concern them,” DeSantis told host Maria Bartiromo. “What about all the other jurisdictions that you’re in that have, quote, ‘more restrictive laws,'” DeSantis added. “What about the fact that you’re doing business with the Communist Party of China, the fact that you’ve done business with the Castro regime in Cuba?” Ron DeSantis on MLB moving the All Star Game out of Georgia: "If you're gonna stick your beak into issues that don't directly concern you, then I think elected officials are then gonna stick their beak into issues that may not concern them." pic.twitter.com/MGxSKuZLWY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2021 DeSantis warned that “corporate America, by trying to genuflect to this wokeness…they’re going to tie themselves in knots trying to please the extreme left.” The Georgia voting law was passed in the wake of President Trump’s claims that Democrats “stole” the election via widespread voter fraud. Democrats, including President Biden, have criticized the Georgia law as an update on Jim Crow laws designed to prevent African Americans from voting. Hundreds of corporations signed a letter last week opposing “discriminatory legislation” that would make it harder to vote.

  • Trump calls Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal "wonderful" and "positive"

    Former President Trump said President Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan is "a wonderful and positive thing to do," but criticized the timeline and said the U.S. "should get out earlier."Why it matters: The statement puts Trump once again at odds with top Republicans who have widely condemned the move, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) calling it a "grave mistake" and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) saying the withdrawal is a "disaster in the making."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Biden announced that U.S. troops would begin withdrawing from Afghanistan on May 1, with a complete withdrawal complete by September 11, 2021.Republicans were likewise furious when Trump had planned to swiftly withdraw troops from Afghanistan. What he's saying: "September 11th represents a very sad event and period for our Country and should remain a day of reflection and remembrance honoring those great souls we lost.""Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible," Trump concluded.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'No personal liberties were taken away': Joe Scarborough blasts Jim Jordan for spreading 'lies' about Fauci

    "They have lied about Fauci," said Scarborough, the MSNBC host and former GOP congressman. "They have spread conspiracy theories about Fauci."

  • 'Highly unlikely' Chauvin trial ends in 'all-out' acquittal, legal analyst predicts

    As Minneapolis and the rest of the nation brace for the looming verdict in former police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, ABC News' chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said Sunday that he believe it is "highly unlikely" the trial is headed toward an "all-out" acquittal. Closing arguments still have to take place, and Abrams noted that the defense has the benefit of not having to prove that Chauvin did not kill George Floyd by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May (the burden of proof is on the prosecution and the defense's goal is to show there's reasonable doubt), but, still, he said he and others who have followed the trial closely would be "stunned" if Chauvin was found not guilty on all three of charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter — he faces. .@danabrams tells @MarthaRaddatz he thinks it is "highly unlikely" that there will be an acquittal in the Chauvin trial, adding that he thinks the closing arguments "are going to be very important." https://t.co/L3GIgATxTN pic.twitter.com/aYa6csulE7 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 ABC's Martha Raddatz asked civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd's family, what he thought the outcome might be, as well. Crump did not make a prediction, saying only that he is praying that Chauvin is found to be "criminally liable for killing" Floyd. If that does not turn out to be the result, Crump said it would be another case in which "the American legal system has broken our heart." Ahead of the Chauvin trial verdict, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump tells @MarthaRaddatz that if Derek Chauvin is found not guilty, he would tell the people of Minneapolis: "Once again, the American legal system has broken our heart." https://t.co/L3GIgATxTN pic.twitter.com/LpYbjUBYNk — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawalChanging election laws

  • Boehner said the Capitol riot was 'one of the saddest days' of his life and he would rather set himself 'on fire than run for office again'

    "How can he keep saying something without providing any proof? And there wasn't any," John Boehner said about Trump's baseless claims after the election.

  • Myanmar releases prisoners for New Year, though likely not dissidents

    Saturday is the first day of the traditional New Year in Myanmar and the last day of a five-day holiday that is usually celebrated with visits to Buddhist temples and rowdy water throwing and partying in the streets. Pro-democracy activists called for the cancellation of the festivities this year and instead for people to focus on a campaign to restore democracy after the military's ouster of the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Suu Kyi is among 3,141 people arrested in connection with the coup, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

  • It may not be too long before vaccinated Americans can travel to France, Macron says

    International travel has been on the back burner for most people since the coronavirus pandemic first hit, but vaccinated Americans may soon have the opportunity to stroll along the Seine in Paris once again. French President Emmanuel Macron appeared on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday. During the interview, he told host Margaret Brennan that France is looking to "progressively lift" travel restrictions at the beginning of May, and U.S. citizens are part of that plan, though they will likely have to carry a "special pass" as proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Macron said there's been discussions with the White House about how the formal process will work, though It sounds like it's still too early to pinpoint a specific target date. But if things move forward as planned — the strategy could certainly change depending on the course of the virus — it likely won't be too long before folks can hop on a plane. NEW: French President Emmanuel Macron says France will "progressively lift" travel restrictions at the beginning of May, including for American citizens who are vaccinated. Macron says initial plans have been discussed with the White House. pic.twitter.com/nuDzdUstvP — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawalChanging election laws

  • Kanye West Is Reportedly Annoyed People Think It Was Kim Kardashian's Idea to Get Divorced

    Ever since news leaked that Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West back in January, reports have shown how much of a turn their once-ideal marriage has taken. Months later, whispers that the former couple is currently not on the best of terms have continued, though both West and Kardashian have prioritized their newfound […]

  • Republicans have an idea who should pay to overhaul the country's infrastructure: average people

    Pressing the GOP to roll back Trump's corporate tax cut is like asking Democrats to undo Obamacare, an expert said. They may raise gas taxes instead.

  • New questions about deadly shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

    The suspected gunman legally purchased two assault rifles even after his mother warned authorities last March that he might be suicidal. We’re also learning more tonight about the victims and the first responders who rushed in to save lives.

  • The Latest: Michigan governor: State's surge may be ending

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her state could be seeing a drop in infections after leading the nation’s COVID-19 daily case rate for weeks. Whitmer has extended a pandemic order that limits business capacity and requires masks in public, but the Democrat has avoided further restrictions in place during previous surges, including suspending indoor restaurant dining. Whitmer has urged a voluntary pause on activities like dining out and pushed for more vaccinations from the White House, which has said it would help with other logistics but continue allocating based on population.

  • Republicans talk unity in Georgia but censure Kemp, others

    Kelly Loeffler had a warning. The former U.S. senator from Georgia, defeated in a January runoff amid Republican infighting, told her hometown GOP committee Saturday that only a unified party can avoid a repeat in the 2022 midterms. In the hours after Loeffler’s plea, at least 10 local party committees voted to condemn Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger or both for not helping overturn President Donald Trump’s November defeat.

  • Report: Brad Stevens turned down $70M offer from Indiana to stay with Celtics

    The offer would have made Stevens the highest-paid coach in college basketball.

  • Police Confiscated Indianapolis Shooter’s Shotgun Months Before He Bought Rifles Used in Attack

    The former FedEx employee who fatally shot eight workers at a company facility in Indianapolis on Thursday legally purchased two semiautomatic rifles months after police confiscated his shotgun, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Saturday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced the rifles used in the attack and discovered that the shooter purchased them in July and September 2020. IMPD chief Randal Taylor and the FBI confirmed that police confiscated a shotgun from the shooter in March 2020, after the shooter’s mother called police over fears her son would attempt “suicide by cop.” However, Chief Taylor said the fact that the shooter was able to “legally purchase a much more powerful weapon than a shotgun” indicated that no decision was made to activate Indiana’s “red flag” law in this case. Indiana’s red flag law allows the state to prevent a person from purchasing weapons if the person “presents an imminent risk” to himself or others. It is unclear whether a red flag determination was pursued following the March 2020 incident. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment by the New York Times. Eight people were killed in the Thursday shooting before the attacker killed himself. The shooter’s family released a statement on Saturday saying they were “devastated” by the attack. “We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of [his] actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed. Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy,” the family said.

  • Student loan reform crusader mounts campaign for Trump ally's House seat

    A bankruptcy attorney specializing in student loan debt is running as a Democrat for a New York House seat that is currently held by a staunch Trump ally.

  • Iced Earth Guitarist Who Became Emblem of Pro-Trump Mob Is First Capitol Rioter to Plead Guilty

    Jon Schaffer, a guitarist for the metal band Iced Earth whose angry image made him one of the faces of the pro-Trump mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol in January, has become the first rioter to plead guilty for playing a role in the attack. A plea deal described the musician as “unlawfully entering the […]

  • Planned Parenthood CEO calls out founder for her 'association with white supremacist groups and eugenics'

    Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger had a history steeped in the advancement of the eugenics movement, according to historians and biographers.

  • Royal summit to decide future of monarchy to be led by Prince Charles and Prince William

    The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge will hold a summit to decide the future of the monarchy over the next two generations following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. In consultation with the Queen, Britain’s next two kings will decide how many full-time working members the Royal family should have, who they should be, and what they should do. The death of Prince Philip has left the Royal family with the immediate question of how and whether to redistribute the hundreds of patronages he retained. Meanwhile the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from royal duties, confirmed only last month after a one-year “review period”, has necessitated a rethink of who should support the sovereign in the most high-profile roles. Royal insiders say that the two matters cannot be decided in isolation, as the issues of patronage and personnel are inextricably linked. Because any decisions made now will have repercussions for decades to come, the Prince of Wales will take a leading role in the talks. He has made it clear that the Duke of Cambridge, his own heir, should be involved at every stage because any major decisions taken by 72-year-old Prince Charles will last into Prince William’s reign. The Earl and Countess of Wessex, who were more prominent than almost any other member of the Royal family in the days leading up to the Duke’s funeral, are expected to plug the gap left by the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by taking on more high-profile engagements. However, they already carry out a significant number of royal duties – 544 between them in the last full year before Covid struck – meaning they will not be able to absorb the full workload left by the absences of the Sussexes and the Duke of York, who remains in effective retirement as a result of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. In 2019 the Sussexes and the Duke completed 558 engagements between them. It leaves the Royal family needing to carry out a full-scale review of how their public duties are fulfilled. Not only do they have three fewer people to call on, they must also decide what to do with several hundred patronages and military titles held by the Duke of Edinburgh, the Sussexes and possibly the Duke of York, if his retirement is permanent. Royal sources said the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge would discuss over the coming weeks and months how the monarchy should evolve. The issue has been at the top of the Queen and the Prince of Wales’s respective in-trays since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s one-year review period of their royal future came to an end last month, but the ill health and subsequent death of Prince Philip forced them to put the matter on hold.

  • Biden was tough on drugs for decades. Now he faces challenges in fighting money laundering

    The Biden administration has a long road ahead to tackle the hundreds of billions of dollars in narcotics-related profits laundered in the U.S.