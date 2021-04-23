Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's ready to debate AOC after initially admitting that she had not read 'all 14 pages' of the Green New Deal

Erin Snodgrass
·2 min read
marjorie taylor greene alexandria ocasio-cortez
MTG has challenged AOC to a debate on pay-per-view TV over the Green New Deal. Drew Angerer/Getty Images and Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Now that she's done the required reading, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's ready for a Green New Deal showdown with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

The Georgia lawmaker made headlines Wednesday when she admitted she hadn't read "all 14 pages" of the climate legislation of which she's been a vocal critic.

But in a Thursday tweet, Greene said she has now read the 14-page resolution, which she called " a Communist manifesto," and said she was looking forward to debating Ocasio-Cortez.

In a video acquired by Right Wing Watch, Greene explained how the proposed debate with Ocasio-Cortez came to be.

"[Ocasio-Cortez] asked me if I had read her 14-page Green New Deal. I said I've read some of it," Greene said. "And she said 'well, when you read all of it, then you can challenge me to a debate.'"

"Well, the good news is I've read all 14 little pages and I'm very ready to debate her on the House floor," Greene said in the video.

"If she chickens out then she shows exactly who she is - a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn't know anything about the economy or economics," Greene said in the video.

Greene had previously tweeted a photo of her and Ocasio-Cortez talking on the House Floor Wednesday, saying she was glad she ran into the New York lawmaker so they could plan their debate on the resolution.

The Georgia lawmaker has been pushing for a pay-per-view TV debate with the New York congressman on the climate change proposal.

Representatives for Greene and Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Democratic lawmakers, including Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey, reintroduced the Green New Deal resolution Tuesday. The non-binding resolution, which was first introduced in February 2019, offers a ten-year plan to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions in the US, reduce pollution, and transition the country's economy toward one that does not rely on fossil fuels.

Read the original article on Business Insider

    I read your 14 page Communists manifesto @AOC. Looking forward to debating you. #MTGvsAOC — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) April 22, 2021 Greene incriminated herself on Wednesday, while tweeting a surreptitiously-taken photo of the two lawmakers chatting on Capitol Hill. Greene claimed she would "schedule time" for her and AOC to debate the Green New Deal, but only after she had reviewed the bill's contents in full. I'm glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal. After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I'll schedule time for our debate.#MTGvsAOC pic.twitter.com/viuH5Uj0oD — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2021 Mockery ensued following Greene's admission, since Greene has claimed to know for a fact the Green New Deal would "destroy our economy" and "force us to depend on China." And despite Greene's badgering, Ocasio-Cortez has yet to comment on the supposedly upcoming event.

