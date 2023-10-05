Marjorie Taylor Greene Accidentally Makes Case Against Trump As House Speaker

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) desperately wants Donald Trump to be the next speaker of the House, but on Thursday, she inadvertently made the case why he should not be chosen for the office.

Greene has been tweeting out support for Trump as speaker ever since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted from the job.

But on Thursday, she may have blown her Trump-as-speaker campaign with a social media post that, for many, clearly explains why the former president should not be given the job:

“If Trump becomes Speaker of the House, the House chamber will be like a Trump rally everyday!! It would be the House of MAGA!!!”

If Trump becomes Speaker of the House, the House chamber will be like a Trump rally everyday!!



It would be the House of MAGA!!! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 5, 2023

Although Greene was enthusiastic about the possibility of Congress looking like a Trump rally (complete with Reps like Jim Jordan and Nancy Mace dancing to “Y.M.C.A.,” no doubt), others weren’t as excited about her dream.

That’s an easy sell against him becoming Speaker hahaha https://t.co/BIWG7GY8xr — Jeremy Dorn (@jamblinman) October 5, 2023

I’m not sure I have ever seen a sadder tweet than this. https://t.co/aqxewpLATd — Tim Nicolai (@tim_nicolai) October 5, 2023

The last time a Trump rally happened in the House. https://t.co/XgNdcLnBEZpic.twitter.com/iFq1AZ53Pa — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) October 5, 2023

We’ve never seen a Trump Rally at the United States Capitol. Oh wait… https://t.co/Hpi4pEheHh — 𝕊𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕙𝕓𝕒𝕟𝕜𝕤 (@SonnyMarchbanks) October 5, 2023

She’s right, it would be a clown show. The American ppls work would never get done https://t.co/14zjQEVpMV — Michelle (@silkie_izzy) October 5, 2023

I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message https://t.co/126yqsxkKw — “Internet Conor” (@conorjrogers) October 5, 2023

These people are unserious and so uninterested in governing. https://t.co/7pBbW1rJjl — Nate Morris (@_natemorris) October 5, 2023

Although other conservative politicians besides Greene want Trump to be the new House speaker, it’s probably not going to happen.

Illinois Democrat Rep. Sean Casten pointed out earlier this week on social media that the House adopted Rule 26 in January, which says that any GOP leader indicted of a felony with a potential prison sentence of two years or more needs to step aside.

I would direct your attention to rule 26(a) of the House Republican Conference rules for the 118th Congress. https://t.co/nHqwjpUR3zpic.twitter.com/AbI3IVjNg5 — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) October 4, 2023

Related...