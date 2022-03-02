Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Democrats Of Plot To 'Create Happiness' For Voters
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Marjorie Taylor GreeneAmerican politician and businesswoman from the state of Georgia
Apparently, the Democrats have a secret plan to win the midterms.
Well, it wasa secret ― but now controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has blown things wide open, revealing the plan before those danged libs and extra-cautious moderates could implement it.
The transphobic, conspiracy-promoting lawmaker, who previously warned the world about “Jewish space lasers” and the dreaded “gazpacho police,” now says the Democrats are plotting to ― sensitive readers may wish to leave the room ― “create happiness” for voters.
Greene made her prediction on Tuesday during an interview with Real America’s Voice, where she discussed what President Joe Biden might say during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.
“I think we’re going to hear Joe Biden, he’s going to claim victory over COVID,” Greene said. “And if he does that, then you’ll know the Democrats are lying.”
“You’ll know for sure, like we’ve already known all along, that they’re just using COVID for politics and they’re very much looking to move on and create happiness going into the midterms,” she went on. (This would presumably be a big deal, and worth trying to prevent ― unlike, say, people dying in hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19.)
Marjorie Taylor Greene today accused Democrats of a plot to "create happiness" for voters. pic.twitter.com/KClYql0crD
— David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) March 1, 2022
It’s possible that Democrats really are trying to destroy the United States with, ugh, happiness. But the Georgia Republican isn’t known for making accurate statements ― or having any kind of awareness at all, really.
For instance, Greene spoke at a white nationalist conference on Saturday, but later claimed she was unaware of the group’s views.
She also claims to believe the 2020 presidential election was rigged, even though she admits she has no evidence of significant election fraud. (For the record, neither does anyone else.)
In November, Greene had to be reminded that the federal infrastructure funds she described as “communist” are what built the nation’s highway system.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Related...
Kevin McCarthy Dodges On Punishing Members Over White Nationalist Conference
Ocasio-Cortez Rips Kevin McCarthy’s Criticism Of ‘His Little KKK Caucus’
Sen. Mitt Romney Slams GOP 'Morons' At 'Evil' White Nationalist Conference
Trump Praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Who Just Spoke At A White Nationalist Conference
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Speaks At White Nationalist Conference
Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists 2020 Election Was Rigged, But 'No, I Don't Know How'
Twitter Users Spit Trump 'Truths' After News About His Imminent App Launch
GOP House Candidate Says College Turns Young People Into Leftists Who Hate America
Marjorie Taylor Greene Addresses ‘Gazpacho Police’ Gaffe, Only Makes The Mockery Worse
Stephen Colbert Taunts GOP Lawmaker For Comment ‘So Dumb’ It Almost Ended His Vacation