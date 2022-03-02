Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Democrats Of Plot To 'Create Happiness' For Voters

Apparently, the Democrats have a secret plan to win the midterms.

Well, it wasa secret ― but now controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has blown things wide open, revealing the plan before those danged libs and extra-cautious moderates could implement it.

The transphobic, conspiracy-promoting lawmaker, who previously warned the world about “Jewish space lasers” and the dreaded “gazpacho police,” now says the Democrats are plotting to ― sensitive readers may wish to leave the room ― “create happiness” for voters.

Greene made her prediction on Tuesday during an interview with Real America’s Voice, where she discussed what President Joe Biden might say during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

“I think we’re going to hear Joe Biden, he’s going to claim victory over COVID,” Greene said. “And if he does that, then you’ll know the Democrats are lying.”

“You’ll know for sure, like we’ve already known all along, that they’re just using COVID for politics and they’re very much looking to move on and create happiness going into the midterms,” she went on. (This would presumably be a big deal, and worth trying to prevent ― unlike, say, people dying in hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19.)

Marjorie Taylor Greene today accused Democrats of a plot to "create happiness" for voters. pic.twitter.com/KClYql0crD — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) March 1, 2022

It’s possible that Democrats really are trying to destroy the United States with, ugh, happiness. But the Georgia Republican isn’t known for making accurate statements ― or having any kind of awareness at all, really.

For instance, Greene spoke at a white nationalist conference on Saturday, but later claimed she was unaware of the group’s views.

She also claims to believe the 2020 presidential election was rigged, even though she admits she has no evidence of significant election fraud. (For the record, neither does anyone else.)

Story continues

In November, Greene had to be reminded that the federal infrastructure funds she described as “communist” are what built the nation’s highway system.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...