Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Nancy Pelosi Of Using 'Gazpacho Police'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Nancy PelosiSpeaker of the United States House of Representatives
- Marjorie Taylor GreeneAmerican politician and businesswoman from the state of Georgia
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attempted a souped-up attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday, but it created a reaction she did not see coming.
It happened while the controversial congresswoman was being interviewed by OAN host Dan Ball on his Rumble podcast about recent claims made by Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) that the Capitol Police secretly took photos of documents in his office.
She attempted to compare the police’s investigation to the work done by the Gestapo, Adolf Hitler’s secret police, during World War II.
However, she may have failed to move hearts and minds, mistakenly referring to the Capitol Police as “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police.”
Just to clear things up, @RepMTG
Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup
Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G
— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022
Perhaps the congresswoman was confused, since “Gestapo” and “gazpacho” both have the letters “G,” “A,” “P” and “O” in them.
The photo split below may help clear up any confusion. On the left is a photo of Hitler (far right) surrounded by Nazi officials, including Heinrich Himmler (second from left, seated), the head of the Gestapo. On the right is a bowl of a chilled tomato-based soup: gazpacho.
Still, Greene’s error did provide the ingredients for some very saucy tweets.
Do not cast asparagus on the gazpacho police! https://t.co/3GTdxpVRHC
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 9, 2022
No soup for you, @mtgreenee! https://t.co/IaBoOThs7s
— ☮️(((Michael Welch)))💙 (@MichaelWelchAct) February 9, 2022
First they came for my chilled soup, and I said nothing ... https://t.co/BhFnd1NwCA
— Steve Cavendish (@scavendish) February 9, 2022
OUT: stop the steal
IN: stop the soup https://t.co/N01fLMe5oW
— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) February 9, 2022
sovereign citizens and conservatives take the temperature of their soups very seriously. Socialists have soup anarchy. https://t.co/fp3G6mSLPx
— Bernard Zuel (@BernardZuel) February 9, 2022
Someone went out on a limb and predicted the possible response to Greene’s statement.
i live next door to a bunch of late night tv writers and i think i just heard them all collectively orgasm https://t.co/UCfswc2Gnj
— Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) February 9, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Related...
Tucker Carlson Reportedly Donated To Marjorie Taylor Greene's Reelection Campaign
Cincinnati Rally With Marjorie Taylor Greene Booted After Reported Flood Of Complaints
OUCH: Callers Tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Exactly How They Feel About Her
Not All Republicans Want Marjorie Taylor Greene To Serve Another Term