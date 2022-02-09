Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Nancy Pelosi Of Using 'Gazpacho Police'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attempted a souped-up attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday, but it created a reaction she did not see coming.

It happened while the controversial congresswoman was being interviewed by OAN host Dan Ball on his Rumble podcast about recent claims made by Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) that the Capitol Police secretly took photos of documents in his office.

She attempted to compare the police’s investigation to the work done by the Gestapo, Adolf Hitler’s secret police, during World War II.

However, she may have failed to move hearts and minds, mistakenly referring to the Capitol Police as “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police.”

Perhaps the congresswoman was confused, since “Gestapo” and “gazpacho” both have the letters “G,” “A,” “P” and “O” in them.

The photo split below may help clear up any confusion. On the left is a photo of Hitler (far right) surrounded by Nazi officials, including Heinrich Himmler (second from left, seated), the head of the Gestapo. On the right is a bowl of a chilled tomato-based soup: gazpacho.

(Photo: AP/AP)

Still, Greene’s error did provide the ingredients for some very saucy tweets.

Someone went out on a limb and predicted the possible response to Greene’s statement.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

