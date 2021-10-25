Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde fined by House Ethics Committee for breaking mask rules

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde will both be fined for failing to comply with House face mask rules, the House Ethics Committee said Monday.

Neither Georgia Republican appealed the fines by their deadline to do so, the committee said.

Monday’s fine marked the third for Greene, who had previously flouted and protested a requirement to wear a face mask on the House floor as a COVID-19 mitigation effort. Infractions after a first offense each result in a $2,500 deduction from her congressional paycheck.

A mask mandate at the Capitol was briefly lifted this summer for individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 but was reimplemented for all amid concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant of the virus. Washington, D.C., also reimplemented its indoor mask mandate. The rules are loosely followed in the hallways of the Capitol complex, sparking confrontations between members and their staff.

At least five members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19 since September.

Clyde, whose North Georgia district neighbors Greene's, reportedly raised the federal withholding level on his congressional salary earlier this year in an effort to avoid the fines.

