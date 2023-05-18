Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has announced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and several others in his administration, according to multiplereports Thursday.

“Joe Biden’s refusal to uphold our immigration laws has given Mexican drug cartels, human traffickers, violent criminals and terrorists operational control of our border,” Greene said in a tweet.

The move marks the first impeachment introduction since Republicans took control of the U.S. House earlier this year, but Greene also introduced impeachment articles against him in 2021.

The far-right congresswoman’s articles of impeachment against Biden were divided into three parts, according to NBC News.

The first blamed Biden for an increase in “illegal aliens and illegal narcotics.” The second blamed him for “allowing illegal aliens who had tested positive for COVID-19 to enter the country and infect American citizens.” And the third claimed that Biden “created a national security crisis and is endangering the lives of everyday Americans with his open border policies.”

Her remarks mirror an anti-immigration push among far-right Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential contender, that has gained more traction since the expiration this month of Title 42, an emergency health order from the Trump administration that allowed migrants to be turned away at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CNN earlier this week that there was actually a 50% decline in border crossings since the expiration of Title 42.)

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Greene also filed impeachment articles against U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, FBI Director Christopher Wray, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Mayorkas.

White House spokesperson Ian Sams called Greene’s impeachment effort a “political stunt.”

Sams told HuffPost: “Is there a bigger example of a shameless sideshow political stunt than a trolling impeachment attack by one of the most extreme MAGA members in Congress over ‘national security’ while she actively demands to defund the FBI and even said she ‘would’ve been armed’ and ‘would have won’ the Jan. 6 insurrection if only she’d been in charge of it?”

“The president is focused on what’s important to the American people,” Sams added, “like preventing House Republicans’ default that would crash the economy and protecting investments that are creating American manufacturing jobs, not silly political attacks.”

Greene’s actions come on the heels of a public argument with Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and her claim that calling someone a white supremacist is equivalent to calling a Black person the n-word.

HuffPost reached out to a representative of Greene but did not immediately receive a response.

