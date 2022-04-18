Marjorie Taylor Greene's potential Dem challenger more than doubles her quarterly fundraising

Marcus Flowers is hoping to unseat Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in this November's election, and while he still has to get through the Democratic primary he has already shown he is capable of hauling in big money for his campaign.

According to FEC filings, Marcus for Georgia raised just over $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 according to an FEC filing. By comparison, Greene for Congress Inc. raised approximately $1.07 million during that time, according to their quarterly report to the FEC.

TRUMP-BACKED HERSCHEL WALKER RAISES $5.5M THE PAST THREE MONTHS IN HIS GOP SENATE BID IN GEORGIA

This gain gets Flowers closer to matching Greene's fundraising total. The Republican so far leads after amassing more than $8.4 million, compared to nearly $7.1 million for Flowers.

Greene's campaign also has significantly more cash on hand, reporting upwards of $3 million compared to Flowers, whose campaign has just over $1.9 million.

Flowers, an Army veteran and former defense contractor, has to make it through May's Georgia primary if he wants to go head to head with the incumbent Greene. To do that, he has to defeat Wendy Davis and Holly McCormack. Their fundraising has not come close to that of Flowers, with McCormack bringing in $1,685,497.15 in total and $360,111.27 for this past quarter, and Davis bringing in just $456,212.09 overall and $112,525.17 for the quarter.