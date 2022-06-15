Marjorie Taylor Greene Argues Global Warming Is 'Actually Healthy For Us'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) apparently believes in global warming ― but she’s not concerned, because in her opinion, it’s “actually healthy for us.”

“The temperature tracking is from the 1800s. We’ve already warmed 1 degree Celsius and do you know what’s happened since then?” the extremist Republican said during an appearance on the Right Side Broadcasting Network on Monday.

“We have had more food grown since then, which feeds people. We are able to producing fossil fuels, keeps people’s houses warm in the winter. That saves people’s lives, people die in the cold,” she said. “This earth warming, and carbon, is actually healthy for us. It helps feed people, it helps keep people alive.”

The comments came after RSBN host Brian Glenn complained that proponents of the Green New Deal want to “put all types of regulations on your vehicles and factories and things like that.” Greene advised him sarcastically that it’s because people think “carbon is bad.” She then attempted to refute that argument by explaining that plants need carbon to survive.

Marge Greene presents her scientific argument why global warming is a good thing: “This earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us.” pic.twitter.com/fw5DMMeSJN — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 13, 2022

Greene, who is not a scientist and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, was right in saying the earth’s surface temperature has risen by roughly 1 degree Celsius since the pre-industrial era.

It’s widely accepted science that global warming been brought on by rising carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, which trap the sun’s heat when they rise into the atmosphere. Emissions have been driven by human industrialization.

The rise in temperature is driving an increase in extreme weather events, shifting temperature extremes, intensifying heavy rainfall, droughts and other damaging climate extremes that are negatively impacting crop production and threatening global food security.

Things like using energy to heat or cool your home, or for agricultural processes, generate carbon emissions that contribute to global warming, not the other way around.

And yes, as any school-age biology student could tell you, plants do use carbon dioxide. This underscores the urgency to protect and restore ecosystems like forests and grasslands to help remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere.

Greene has previously argued that the climate “just changes” of its own accord.

“How much taxes and how much money did the people back in the ice age spend to warm up the earth?” she asked at a town hall in March 2018. “Maybe perhaps we live on a ball that rotates around the sun, that flies through the universe, and maybe our climate just changes. And I don’t think a whole lot of spending is going to do anything about it.”

