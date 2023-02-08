Marjorie Taylor Greene Becomes Meme Of The Night For All The Wrong Reasons
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) didn’t seem to win many friends on either side of the aisle with her antics during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
Even House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.), usually an ally of the conspiracy theorist lawmaker, appeared to shush her several times during the address before Congress.
But she did win something else: She easily became the leading meme of the evening.
Earlier on, she turned up with a white balloon that was ripe for photo editing and Pennywise comparisons. And once inside, she was decked out in a white fur coat that drew comparisons to both Cruella de Vil from Disney’s Dalmatians franchise and the White Witch from the Narnia tales.
Her critics on Twitter were on the case:
Santos! Bring me the puppies! https://t.co/DiEGlInOUy
— Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) February 8, 2023
“FIND ME MORE DALMATIANS!!” pic.twitter.com/UAuewDTDBd
— Rotimi Adeoye (@_rotimia) February 8, 2023
"You have given me Narnia forever! You have lost your own life and you have not saved his. In that knowledge, Aslan, despair and die." https://t.co/nw0xDlAxZU
— Mary Pezzulo (@mary_pezzulo) February 8, 2023
“Miserable, darling, as usual. Perfectly wretched.” https://t.co/atI5pfJN7T
— Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) February 8, 2023
Marjorie Taylor Greene's coat is made from the dogs George Santos said he was rescuing pic.twitter.com/tEChxbHkDM
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 8, 2023
Pathetic on every level. pic.twitter.com/kafBJNvpfL
— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) February 8, 2023
Fixed it. https://t.co/Wux6NAUYsZpic.twitter.com/AEXqADOjP1
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 7, 2023
Narnia 4: The White Witch Goes to Congress. #narnia#sotu2023#SOTUpic.twitter.com/6CNlgFba37
— Jarrod Wiggins (@JarrodWiggins) February 8, 2023
“Kill the puppies! Harvest their fur!” https://t.co/a0heeqgmUB
— Stacy D VanDeveer (@StacyDVanDeveer) February 8, 2023
Which White Witch? pic.twitter.com/owVVZ9ZOTz
— Ryan Negri (@RyanNegri) February 8, 2023
MTG, dressed as Cruella de Vil, yelling at the president for suggesting billionaires pay their fair share in taxes. pic.twitter.com/1bU4ok9mfU
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 8, 2023
Who wore it better. #whitewitch#sotu#goJoepic.twitter.com/xZYuHaGem1
— Alyson Gold Weinberg (@AlysonGWeinberg) February 8, 2023
Much rather have drag queens around my kids then these braying maniacs. pic.twitter.com/gI0iejFwaK
— L O L G O P (@LOLGOP) February 8, 2023
Me on my fourth martini when Beyoncé lost Song of the Year: pic.twitter.com/11OhpnGHUM
— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) February 8, 2023
My fellow Republicans… you really want this as a role model for your kids? Do you really think the next generation will want to be part of this? I don’t pic.twitter.com/oXIQpJJqhH
— Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 8, 2023
“I’m the Kennesaw Truckarama spokesmodel, and I demand to speak to the manager.” https://t.co/5ilboObqn0
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 8, 2023
— Diana Demarest (@DianaDemarest) February 7, 2023
“And your little dog, too!” https://t.co/sXJJAvx7he
— Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) February 8, 2023
Joe, Help! Someone stole my prop balloon! https://t.co/KNfj1lGxCD
— Skeptics Bible Project Podcast (@skepticsproject) February 8, 2023
— FARCE NEWS CHANNEL (@PresidntTicTac) February 8, 2023
Rep. Cruella DeVille (Q-GA) https://t.co/IP7iJH2Frg
— RVD (@RossvanD) February 8, 2023
This is why dress code matters. You get bipartisan members of Congress looking like the goddamn hunger games on the floor pic.twitter.com/UT5cu1lqo1
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 8, 2023
“It was the Jewish space laser!!!!!!” https://t.co/YyqGytsWBZ
— 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 (@ElliotMalin) February 8, 2023