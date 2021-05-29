Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

In a speech, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, and then compared them to Nazis (EPA)

There’s an old internet adage that says the longer a political discussion continues, the greater the probability that someone will compare something to Nazi Germany. In a speech on Thursday night, however, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t take long to both denounce such comparisons – and then make one herself.

At a stop in Dalton, Georgia on her and Rep Matt Gaetz’s “America First” speaking tour, the combative congresswoman complained that Democrats “spent four years… calling Republicans Nazis.”

“That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,” she said. “And what did they call President Trump? Hitler, that’s right! That’s one of the most evil men to ever walk this earth, but that’s what they called our president.”

Moments later, Ms Greene was using that “mean, nasty, dirty word” to describe Democrats.

“You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party,” the Georgia Republican said.

It was not Ms Greene’s first Nazi comparison this month. Last week, she drew widespread condemnation for comparing masks to the yellow stars Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star,” Ms Greene told conservative podcast host David Brody, “and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put on trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Later that week, the congresswoman doubled down on the comparison.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” she tweeted.

Please educate yourself so that you can realize how absolutely wrong and inappropriate it is to compare proof of vaccination with the 6million Jews who were exterminated by the Nazis. You’re an embarrassment to yourself and the GOP. https://t.co/fnWZD07VZE — Matt Brooks (@mbrooksrjc) May 25, 2021

The comments sparked a furious backlash, including from other Republicans.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.

“Please educate yourself so that you can realise how absolutely wrong and inappropriate it is to compare proof of vaccination with the 6 million Jews who were exterminated by the Nazis,” Matt Brooks, director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, replied to Ms Greene’s tweet. “You’re an embarrassment to yourself and the GOP.”

Ms Greene has fiercely defended her Nazi comparisons, even as she accused Democrats of making them.

“I said nothing wrong,” she told Arizona 12 News. “And I think any rational Jewish person didn’t like what happened in Nazi Germany, and any rational Jewish person doesn’t like what’s happening with overbearing mask mandates and overbearing vaccine policies.”

