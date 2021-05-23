  • Oops!
Marjorie Taylor Greene called AOC a 'terrorist' and blamed the New York lawmaker for 'attacks on Jewish people'

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, speaks to reporters about her recent interaction with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, as she leaves the Capitol after the last vote of the week. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, accusing her of being at fault for the surge of anti-Semitic attacks.

  • Ocasio-Cortez had denounced antisemitism attacks in the US and worldwide amid violent clashes in Gaza and Israel.

  • Last week Greene came under fire after comparing Capitol mask mandates to the Holocaust.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, accusing her of being at fault for the surge of anti-Semitic attacks.

In a tweet on Friday, Ocasio-Cortez denounced antisemitism attacks worldwide in the midst of violence between Israel and Palestine. Hate crimes against Jews in several US cities have surged in the past couple of weeks amid clashes in Gaza and Israel, as Insider's Sarah Al-Arshani previously reported. Police investigations of antisemitic assaults are underway in New York City and Los Angeles, for example.

In response to Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, Greene claimed that the congresswoman is to blame "for attacks on Jewish people" and called her a "terrorist."

"@AOC, you're responsible for attacks on Jewish people bc of your hate-Israel stance against Israel's right to defend itself from terrorists Hamas, calling Israel an apartheid state, & supporting terrorists groups," Greene tweeted Saturday. "Aligning yourself with terrorists means your a terrorist."

Her comment comes after a recent spate of controversial statements and behavior. Last week, the Georgia lawmaker followed and chased Ocasio-Cortez in the Capitol, accusing her of backing terrorists.

"You don't care about the American people," Greene shouted down as she pursued the New York lawmaker down a corridor. "Why do you support terrorists and antifa?"

AOC responded to Greene's actions by telling reporters Greene is "a pretty belligerent person that's not in control of themselves."

Greene, also last week, called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "mentally ill" for enforcing a mask mandate at the Capitol and compared the requirement to the Holocaust. While Greene was met with criticism from other GOP lawmakers and Jewish organizations she told an Arizona reporter on Saturday that she said nothing wrong and stood by her remarks.

