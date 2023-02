Good Morning America

Actor Jansen Panettiere, brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, has died, Hayden Panettiere's representative confirmed to ABC News. Panettiere is known for voice acting roles in "Ice Age: The Meltdown" and "The X's" as well as onscreen roles in the Nickelodeon film "The Last Day of Summer" and the AMC series "The Walking Dead." Following in his older sister's footsteps, he tried his hand at acting, getting his first television role in the hit Disney Channel show "Even Stevens."