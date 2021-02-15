Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graig Graziosi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(AP)
(AP)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called for thousands of armed troops to be placed in schools on the anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.

The congresswoman, who was recently stripped of her committee appointments by House Democrats for controversial social media posts posted her idea for military-occupied schools on Twitter.

"@JoeBiden had 30,000 armed guards at his inauguration, he clearly believes in good guys with guns. The best way to prevent school shootings is to repeal all gun free school zones and protect our kids like he protects himself. #FixIt," she wrote.

The troop presence Ms Greene was referring to was the National Guard, which was deployed in response to the violent insurrection Donald Trump's supporters participated in two weeks before the inauguration.

Among the rioters were numerous QAnon supporters, a cult-like movement of conspiracy theorists who look forward to the trial, conviction and mass execution of Democrats and moderate Republicans. Ms Greene posted about the conspiracy, but claims she no longer holds those beliefs. She made that claim while trying to convince Democrats not to strip her of her committee appointments.

Among Ms Greene's controversial claims was support for the conspiracy theory that the Parkland school shooting was a "false flag" event mean to provide the government with an impetus for stripping people of their Second Amendment rights. The school shooting did actually happen, and left 17 people dead and another 17 wounded.

In a video shared by Ms Greene prior to her election, she can be seen following David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland shooting, around on the street and harassing him. She asks him why he's trying to use the school shooting to strip Americans of their gun rights.

Ms Greene defended her actions in the video by claiming that Mr Hogg was 19 at the time.

Mr Hogg tweeted his feelings about the video when it resurfaced earlier in February.

“It’s so frustrating that we have people like [Ms Greene] in Congress that would rather spread conspiracies about mass shootings than confront the reality people are dying everyday from gun violence. I just want to do the work and help end gun violence,” Mr Hogg wrote.

He said he'd rather be living life as a normal young adult rather than spending his time engaged in activism, but people like Ms Greene force him to act.

“You think we want to be doing this? @mtgreenee No — I’d much rather be able to be a college student but I & others can’t & you know why? Bc corrupt politicians like you have made it so it’s on the survivors of Gun violence to end gun violence bc you can’t do your damn job,” he said.

Just before the House voted to remove her from her committees, Ms Greene claimed she understood the "fear" that the Parkland students felt on the day of the shooting, citing her own brush with school violence in 1990.

Ms Greene was a student at South Forsyth County High School in 1990 when a student took hostages at gun point.

The congresswoman was not one of the students that was taken hostage, as she was in another classroom at the time.

Read More

Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit by furious backlash after sharing conspiracy about Capitol rioters and Trump ahead of impeachment trial

Democrats’ big gamble on Marjorie Taylor Greene may set dangerous precedent

Latest Stories

  • Lindsey Graham claims GOP will try to impeach Kamala Harris

    Senator falsely claims vice president bailed out ‘rioter’ who later ‘broke somebody’s head open’

  • Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

    Residents in northeastern Japan on Sunday cleaned up clutter and debris in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, damaged buildings and parts of bullet train lines and caused power blackouts for thousands of people. The 7.3 magnitude temblor late Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the utility that runs the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant that was hit by the March 2011 disaster, said the water used to cool spent fuel rods near the reactors had spilled because of the shaking.

  • Bangladesh to move more Rohingya Muslims to remote island, despite outcry

    Bangladesh is moving 3,000-4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island over the next two days, two officials said on Sunday, despite concerns about the risk of storms and floods lashing the site. Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 to Bhasan Char island since early December from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides. The Rohingya refugees will be moved to Bhasan Char by ships on Monday and Tuesday, Navy Commodore Rashed Sattar said from the island.

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • Biden calls on Congress to ban assault weapons

    Sunday marked the third anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for sending a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

  • Indian rescuers find 11 more bodies after glacier flooding

    Rescuers searching muck-filled ravines and valleys for survivors after the sudden collapse of a Himalayan glacier triggered massive flooding in northern India a week ago found 11 more bodies on Sunday, raising the death toll to 49. Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Response Force, said 155 people were still missing after a part of a glacier near Nanda Devi mountain broke off on Feb. 7, unleashing a devastating flood in the region in Uttarakhand state. Kumar said five bodies were found in a tunnel of a power project as rescuers cleared the debris and looked for any survivors.

  • 90-year-old takes out $10K advert to shame internet giant over their ‘shabby’ service, and wins

    Hollywood resident Aaron M. Epstein had been complaining about his slow internet service for years. Despite hours on the phone to customer services and promises that action would be taken, the 90-year-old said any attempt at streaming a film on Netflix was “like watching a slideshow.” With frustrations at boiling point and all traditional avenues seemingly exhausted, the AT&T customer of more than 60 years took drastic action - paying $10,000 for an advert in the Wall Street Journal. Titled, "Open Letter to Mr. John T. Stankey CEO AT&T," Epstein hoped to catch the eye of the company’s directors and financial backers. “AT&T prides itself as a leader in electronic communications," he wrote in the Feb 3 advert.

  • Thousands march in Tokyo to protest Myanmar coup, biggest Japan demonstration so far

    Thousands of mostly silent demonstrators paraded through central Tokyo on Sunday in protest against the coup in Myanmar, many carrying photos of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi in what organisers said was the largest such march in Japan to date. More than 4,000 took part in the protest, organisers said, streaming through the downtown shopping areas of Shibuya and Omotesando with posters saying "Help us save Myanmar" and "Stop Crimes Against Humanity". Tokyo police said they couldn't comment on how many people attended the event.

  • Republicans are suddenly very in favor of a third political party, according to Gallup

    Support for a third major political party is higher than ever in the U.S., according to a new Gallup poll. Sixty-two percent of those polled say the Democratic and Republican parties "do such a poor job representing the American people that a third party is needed." Support for a third party has grown most dramatically in recent months among the GOP, rising from just 40 percent last September to 63 percent today. Gallup: Support for a third party hits a new high, with 62% now saying a major third party is needed. This rise is coming entirely from the GOP - the number of Republicans who want a third party jumped from 40 to 63(!). The future of the GOP is controlled by Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/oxMMFMFwk5 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 15, 2021 On its face, this might seem like good news for those anti-Trump Republicans who are reportedly mulling the idea of assembling a "center-right breakaway party" in an attempt to wrest America's conservatives from the grips of former President Donald Trump. Alas, it's not a more moderate party that America's disaffected voters want. "More Republicans want the party to move to the right than to the center," Gallup's Jeffrey M. Jones writes. The idea of an anti-Trump faction was hastily rejected by a number of party leaders who fear that splitting the GOP would risk paving the way for Democrats to make inroads. Instead they're hoping to "reform the party from within," according to Reuters. Republican strategist Alex Conant told Reuters recently that any new political movement would fizzle without a charismatic leader. He added: "If somebody was going to start a third party that was going to gain some traction, it would be Trump." The Gallup survey polled 906 adults between Jan. 21 and Feb. 2. Its margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points. Read its full results here. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceTrump is acquitted but the Senate convicts itselfHas impeachment been normalized?

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • As vaccinations lag, Israel combats online misinformation

    After surging ahead in the race to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus, Israel is blaming online misinformation for a sudden slowdown in the campaign. Israel's Health Ministry, which is spearheading the vaccination efforts, is employing both warnings and incentives as it tries to persuade reluctant holdouts to get immunized. It has beefed up a digital task force to counter spurious claims about the vaccines, while local governments are turning to DJs and free food to lure people to vaccination centers.

  • Texas residents told to stay off roads as ‘historic Arctic outbreak’ leaves 2.5 million without power

    Areas of all of state’s 254 counties are currently under winter storm watch amid state of emergency

  • India to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada as diplomatic tension eases

    India's Serum Institute will ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada within a month, its chief executive said on Monday, in a sign a diplomatic row triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments on political protests in India was easing. Trudeau said the months-long protests by farmers on the outskirts of Delhi were concerning, drawing a rebuke from the Indian government which said it was an internal matter. Last week, however, Trudeau spoke to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and they discussed the two countries' commitment to democracy.

  • Exclusive Alister Jack interview: UK's Scottish champion fights his corner on hostile ground

    Everyone knows that Boris Johnson lags a long way behind Nicola Sturgeon in the polls in Scotland. Last October one former Number 10 pollster went as far as to say that he was "loathed". But Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, a guest on this week's Chopper's Politics podcast (listen on the audio player above), says they have got the Prime Minister all wrong. "He doesn't say things to wind up the Scots at all. I mean, historically, if you look at his name, he's a lowland Scot himself." Mr Jack, who has accompanied Mr Johnson on six visits north of the Border continues: "His heart is 100 percent in the right place. He loves Scotland, he went there last summer on holiday. He doesn't love the midges so much, but loves the West Coast. "He is all about what Scotland brings, whether it's through oil and gas, through renewables, green energy, whisky exports. There's a host of things - research at universities - that Scotland brings as a valued member of the union and he gets it." The problem for Mr Johnson - and for his Government - is the hostility of the ruling Scottish National Party and the indifference of a local media that appears to be reluctant to criticise the nationalist government. He says: "I know the Scottish nationalist government doesn't want to project him in a good light. Why would they? They get up every day and go to work and think, what can I do today to destroy the United Kingdom? "That's what they exist for. They are a campaigning organisation to break up the United Kingdom. So they're never going to portray the prime minister in a good light."

  • Israel, Cyprus reach tourism deal for vaccinated travelers

    Israel and Cyprus announced a tourism agreement Sunday to allow citizens who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel between the countries without the need to quarantine. The agreement between the two Mediterranean countries is a step toward restoring their tourism industries, which have been hit hard by the nearly year-long pandemic. Both countries have large tourism sectors.

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • Rare deep freeze leaves more than 2 million Texas customers without power

    The PowerOutage.us website - an ongoing project to track power outages - said 2,703,967 Texas customers were experiencing outages at 10:49 p.m. CST (1649 GMT). President Joe Biden declared an emergency on Monday, unlocking federal assistance to Texas, where temperatures on Monday ranged from 21 to minus 8 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 6 to minus 22 Celsius). Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport said in a statement that its airfield would remain closed until 1 p.m. CST (1900 GMT) while the city's Hobby Airport will cease operations until at least Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

  • Graham suggests House GOP could impeach Harris if they take majority in 2022

    Lindsay Graham asserts Kamala Harris could face the same fate as out-of-office Donald Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham is taking aim at Vice President Kamala Harris with a warning that she could be impeached if Republicans take over the House of Representatives in 2022. Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Graham said Democrats “opened Pandora’s box” by pursuing a second impeachment trial against President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • 14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

    A speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway in southern India early Sunday, killing 14 members of a family, police said. The only survivors in the bus, four children under the age of 12, were critically injured, said police officer Fakirappa, who uses one name. The family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India, he said.