Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Fauci an 'enemy to our nation' and says he should be indicted

Republican firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared Dr. Anthony Fauci to be an "enemy" of the country and of the world, adding that he should be investigated regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The freshman lawmaker from Georgia called for the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to be indicted, saying he "deserves to go to jail" for "running his own personal human experiment with COVID-19" during a Wednesday appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic.

"How dare he use our tax dollars to create some sort of disgusting evil science that has killed so many people all over the world and fund it with our tax dollars? This man is an enemy to our nation. He’s an enemy to the world because he played a major role in creating a bioweapon, which is COVID-19," Greene said.

A day earlier, the Georgia lawmaker attended Fauci's testimony in front of the Senate and was seemingly unimpressed with her Republican colleagues.

"I go in there and, to my shock and dismay, senators are treating this man like he’s some sort of hero, and this is the man that pushed for the science, his experiment of gain a function, which took a virus that was spread between animals and turned it into, like, a Dr. Frankenstein-style virus," she said. "Dr. Fauci is sitting center state, the star of the show, running his own live human experiment, and it’s happening all over the world. This is the greatest part of his life. He is living his dream, living his dream, while people all over the world are getting sick and dying."

During the hearing, Sen. Rand Paul and Fauci clashed again with the Kentucky lawmaker and the president's chief medical adviser, both accusing the other of lying about gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci has remained adamant that the National Institutes of Health grants did not fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, though he has acknowledged that he is unaware about what goes on in the secretive Chinese lab.

Paul, later on Tuesday, announced that he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department regarding a criminal referral focused on Fauci because he denied lying to Congress on Tuesday in reference to previous testimony.

