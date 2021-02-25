Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been called out for cruelly attacking another member&#x002019;s trans daughter. (Getty Images)
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been called out for cruelly attacking another member’s trans daughter. (Getty Images)

Marjorie Taylor Greene called her fellow House Republican Liz Cheney "a fool" for refusing to support Donald Trump.

The controversial freshman congresswoman from Georgia made the comments during a press conference on Thursday.

"Liz Cheney and any other Republican that wants to make statements against President Donald Trump is a fool," she said.

Ms Greene's comments come a day after Ms Cheney publicly broke with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy by saying she did not think Mr Trump should speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference nor should have any leadership role in the party or the country's leadership.

“That’s up to CPAC,” Ms Cheney said during a press appearance alongside Mr McCarthy and other House Republicans. “I’ve been clear on my views about President Trump and the extent to which, following January 6, I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

Ms Greene has been an unflinching ally of the former president.

"Republican voters support him still. The party is his. It doesn't belong to anybody else," she said a day after she was stripped of her committee seats in the House for her history of saying and supporting unhinged and sometimes violent statements on social media. In one post, she liked a comment calling for someone to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ms Greene said Republicans who spoke out against Mr Trump were "disconnected with the base, they're disconnected with Republican voters.

"Liz Cheney was censured in her state, Adam Kinzinger has been censured. Many of these Republicans who are turning their backs on Trump that ran on his coattails have really lost themselves. They don't represent Republicans, they don't represent Republican voters."

The squabble occurred just days after Republican Senator Rick Scott circulated a letter claiming the "Republican Civil War is now cancelled."

Mr Scott claimed that "socialism" was ruling the Democratic party and that as a result Republican unity was necessary.

“Perhaps in more genteel times, a bunch of infighting and arguing wouldn’t do much damage. Truthfully, I enjoy bantering back and forth, and I have no interest in trying to quell intra-party policy dialogue and debates,” Mr Scott wrote. “But now is not the time for division and here’s why: For the first time in any of our lives, socialism has become the unabashed, governing policy of the Democrat Party.”

Both Donald Trump Jr and Rep Matt Gaetz said they planned to campaign against Ms Cheney in Wyoming during the upcoming Republican primaries.

Read More

Pelosi visibly upset with Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest transphobic stunt

‘Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel’: Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for misgendering trans-daughter of colleague

AOC accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of ‘trying to get out of work early’

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s race for reelection in 2022 will be a ‘bloodbath’

The Republicans vying to replace Trump, from Ted Cruz to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney in awkward clash over Trump after top Republican claims ‘there is no civil war’

Recommended Stories

  • Miami Republican flips vote on bill to provide protections for LGBTQ people

    After voting in 2019 to expand federal protections for LGBTQ people, Miami Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart changed his position on Thursday.

  • Ohio sues U.S. Census Bureau over delay in population data

    "The federal government has chosen to drag its feet by delaying the release of census data instead of following the law," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. U.S. census data used once a decade to redraw legislative districts will not be made available until September, officials said earlier this month, a delay that could make it difficult for states to finish new maps in time for the 2022 congressional elections.

  • Reversing Trump policies about illegal immigration have put up a sign saying 'come to America': Fleischer

    Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer joins 'America's Newsroom' and compares Trump and Biden immigration agendas.

  • Woman grabbed from behind, attacked at NYC subway station

    The victim's daughter says her mother is still too shaken up to speak about the attack publicly.

  • SNY announces 2021 Mets spring training TV schedule and coverage

    SNY, the official television home of the New York Mets, announced its exclusive spring training schedule and coverage for the start of the Mets 2021 season.

  • Supreme Court weighs if federal job protections for military apply to states

    The case could affect thousands of National Guard members and reservists who have full-time jobs in state government.

  • Watch 2 Top Republicans Answer The Same Trump Question In Wildly Opposing Ways

    The strained moment between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Liz Cheney has gone viral.

  • McCarthy, Cheney disagree on Trump CPAC appearance

    House Republican Chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, openly disagreed with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on whether former President Donald Trump should be speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. (Feb. 24)

  • WWE’s Lana happy to ‘fail’ to ‘encourage others to chase their dreams’

    Lana joined the WWE after a varied career spanning dance, television, film and music

  • Manhattan DA receives former President Trump’s tax records

    Manhattan District Attorney's office has received former President Trump's tax records but it is not clear if these returns will ever be made public.

  • ‘Mindless garbage’: Top Democrat pans pro-Trump senator’s conspiracy theory about Capitol rioters

    Republican Senator Ron Johnson has suggested ‘fake Trump supporters’ provoked the Capitol riot, despite a preponderance of evidence right-wingers were responsible

  • AOC accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of ‘trying to get out of work early’

    New York congresswoman hits out at controversial Republican over Equality Act

  • A transgender flag and a personal attack: Illinois Democratic US Rep. Marie Newman and Georgia Republican US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene feud over LGBTQ rights

    Illinois U.S. Rep. Marie Newman’s push to pass a law that would ban discrimination against LGBTQ Americans has put her at the center of a feud with controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, a pro-Trump freshman congresswoman from Georgia who has espoused baseless conspiracy theories. On Tuesday, Newman, a Democrat from suburban Chicago, took to the House floor urging for the passage of ...

  • Prince Harry Tells Friend James Corden He Left the Royal Family Because It Was Destroying His Mental Health

    KOEN VAN WEELPrince Harry has said that he stepped back from royal duties because the British press was “toxic” and “destroying” his mental health.In an extraordinary interview unparalleled in the annals of royal history, Harry gave a candid interview to his close friend James Corden on The Late Late Show while they toured Los Angeles on an open-air double-decker bus. Corden was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 and arrived at the evening reception dressed as Henry VIII. Another guest at the wedding, Oprah Winfrey, has taped an interview primarily with Meghan that will be screened next weekend.Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Harry Will ‘Shine a Light on What They Have Been Through’The two men were served afternoon tea, which Corden said he had provided to remind Harry of home, however the tea service was abandoned after the bus braked sharply, depositing the contents of a tea trolley on top of the prince.“Clear it up, Harry,” Corden joked as the prince picked up tea cups and scones.While the 17-minute long package had a humorous tone and was packed with jokes and gags, it also provided the most candid insight yet into why Harry withdrew from royal duties.Asked about his decision to leave royal life, Harry said he was left with no choice because the British press “was destroying my mental health.”He said of the “toxic” situation: “I did what any husband and father would do—I need to get my family out of here.”In what will be perceived as a dig at the royal establishment that refused to accept Harry and Meghan’s proposal of a hybrid public-private role, Harry said: “We never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, what decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away.”Royal Family ‘Wringing Their Hands’ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ActivismHarry said that his life now would continue to be about “public service” and added that he and Meghan were “trying to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way we can.”When Harry said he and Meghan often watched Jeopardy! and Netflix (with whom the couple recently signed a $100 million production deal) in the evenings after putting Archie to bed, Corden asked him about The Crown and its controversial portrayal of his family’s history.Harry, who joked he would like to be played in the series by Damian Lewis, said he preferred it to the tabloid media coverage of the royals because it “does not pretend to be news.”He added: “It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that.”He continued: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself, because it’s the difference between fiction—take it how you will—and being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”Harry also opened up about meeting Meghan and how he knew she was the one on their second date.“We hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company,” he said.“Dating me or any member of the royal family is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home.“We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, made a cameo in the interview via FaceTime when Harry and Corden paid a trip to the house from the ’90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.When Corden suggested the couple should buy the house, Meghan said: “I think we’ve done enough moving.”During the visit to the house, Corden and Harry spoke to the owner and jokingly made an offer to buy it, before Harry asked if he could use the toilet.“I’m actually dying for a pee. Can I use your bathroom?” he asked.Showing that family relations are at least still somewhat functional, Harry said his grandmother, the queen, bought his son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.He revealed Meghan now makes waffles with a “beautiful organic mix” and they eat them for breakfast with toppings including berries and syrup.He also said that both his grandparents know how to use Zoom, but joked that his grandfather slams the laptop shut physically to finish a call.Over to you, Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • While President Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president will tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Native American nominee's grilling raises questions on bias

    When Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso snapped at Deb Haaland during her confirmation hearing, many in Indian Country were incensed. The exchange, coupled with descriptions of the Interior secretary nominee as “radical” — by other white, male Republicans — left some feeling Haaland is being treated differently because she is a Native American woman. At Wednesday's hearing, Barrasso wanted assurance that Haaland would follow the law when it comes to imperiled species.

  • Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated, not to cherry-pick the brand they receive

    A third coronavirus vaccine by Johnson & Johnson could be approved for emergency use by the FDA by Friday, accelerating the US vaccine rollout.

  • Mickelson eyeing record 3rd straight PGA Tour Champions win

    Phil Mickelson made history 30 years ago in Tucson, becoming one of seven amateurs to win a PGA Tour event since 1940. Lefty is back in Arizona this weekend and he has a chance to stand alone in the record book. A winner in his first two PGA Tour Champions starts, Mickelson could become the first player to win his first three starts on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour this weekend in the Cologuard Classic at Tucson National.

  • Experts say Dominion and Smartmatic could win their defamation lawsuits, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says they have 'zero' chance

    The Trump backers Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell face defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic that may succeed, experts say.

  • 25 cars discontinued in 2021 that will disappear from US dealerships, from Ford's last sedan to fan-favorite small hatchbacks

    As the auto industry shifts toward crossovers, lots of sedans, hatchbacks, and sports cars are on the chopping block.