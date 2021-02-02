Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Republicans who accept election process ‘weak’ in spat with Mitch McConnell

File image: Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at Mitch McConnell after he calls her 'cancer for Republican party'

File image: Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at Mitch McConnell after he calls her ‘cancer for Republican party’

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday hit back at fellow Republican Mitch McConell, calling him “weak,” after he said she is “cancer for the Republican party”.

“The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully,” Ms Greene tweeted. “This is why we are losing our country,” she said.

The tweet came hours after the scathing comments by Mr McConell in a statement to US media outlets on Monday, where he lambasted the controversial lawmaker for lies and conspiracy theories in her recent statements, however, without taking her name.

"Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country," Senate minority leader Mr McConnell said in the statement after questions were raised about Ms Greene.

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr’s airplane is not living in reality," Mr McConnell’s statement read.

"This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party," he said.

In another tweet, Ms Greene said: “I’m the ‘greatest threat’ to the Democrat mob and the activist media. They hate me because I represent your America First views. They think Trump is gone, so they attack you and me. He’s not gone. And we won’t back down and we will never give up! We REFUSE to be canceled!”

The strongly-worded statement could indicate that Mr McConell isn't the only Republican critical of the comments by Ms Greene, who still enjoys support of former president Donald Trump.

A few old remarks by Ms Greene including one where she suggested that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged, resurfaced last week.

She has also been open about her support for the QAnon movement, has endorsed conspiracy theories about 9/11, and supported violent posts asking for the execution of Democrats. In 2018, she said the California wildfires might have been started by a laser beam in space.

Democrats in the house have expressed their demands to remove Ms Greene from the education and labour committee after her controversial statements.

The house minority leader Kevin McCarthy is scheduled to speak to Ms Greene soon, according to US media reports, however, it's not clear whether the party will take any action against her.

