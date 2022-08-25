Marjorie Taylor Greene claims her home was ‘swatted again’

Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was “swatted” a second time after police responded to an earlier “swatting” incident at her home early on Wednesday morning.

“Swatted again last night,” she announced on Twitter on 25 August.

“Swatting” typically involves a fake emergency call to 911 operators that dispatches heavily armed and armoured law enforcement teams as an extreme prank or form of harassment.

The congresswoman previously reported that her home was swatted after 1am on Wednesday. The Rome Police Department later reported that officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a person was “shot multiple times at an address within the city limits.”

“When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” according to a statement from the department. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting’.”

Ms Greene told far-right personality Charlie Kirk in an interview following that incident that she typically answers her door armed with a gun.

“I’m a Second Amendment supporter and I believe in defending myself. And normally I answer the door with a gun, especially if it’s someone I don’t expect coming to my home,” she said.

The Rome Police Department is working with US Capitol Police in the previous incident. At no point was Ms Greene ever in immediate danger, according to a statement.

The Independent has requested comment from her congressional office.

This is a developing story