Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She's A Jan. 6 'Victim' During Wild Debate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Sunday claimed she’s one of the victims of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by supporters of Donald Trump attempting to overturn the election results.

Greene, a conspiracy theorist who has spoken at a white nationalist event, has sympathized with the rioters. She’s called those arrested “political prisoners,” and visited some in what she called the “patriots wing” of the District of Columbia Jail.

But on Sunday, she took offense when Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers accused her of “participation” in the events of Jan. 6.

“You cannot accuse me of insurrection,” she said. “I was a victim of the January 6 riot just as much as any other member of Congress, that was the third day I had on the job, I had nothing to do with what happened there that day, and I will not have you accuse me of that.”

Flowers returned to that later in the debate.

“You spent your time providing aid and comfort to the Jan. 6 insurrectionists,” he said, and then asked why Greene cared more for “those criminals in jail” than her own constituents.

Greene once again called herself a “victim” and went on a rant about antifa and Black Lives Matter, among other things.

Greene also accused Flowers of being part of the “defund the police” party.

Flowers fired back ― accurately ― that Greene is selling “Defund the FBI” merchandise on her website.

After Marge uses the “defund the police” accusation on Flowers, he calls her out for selling ‘Defund the FBI’ tee shirts and hats in her website. pic.twitter.com/1ThRdTADsM — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 16, 2022

Despite the fireworks at the debate, Greene is considered a safe bet for reelection by all major poll-watchers.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.