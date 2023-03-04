Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Zelensky ‘Wants Our Sons and Daughters to Go Die’

A crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) booed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in absentia on Friday after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) misleadingly claimed he “wants our sons and daughters to go die in Ukraine.”

Greene’s comments seemingly referred to a viral video in which Zelensky said, “The U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending, their sons and daughters to war.”

However, that clip was missing additional context: Zelensky was suggesting that if Ukraine loses the war against Russia, Russia could go on to attack NATO member states. Under the NATO treaty, allies pledge that “an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all.”

Zelensky’s full quote read: “If it happens so that Ukraine, due to various opinions and weakening, depleting of assistance, loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO member states, and then the U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending, their sons and daughters to war.”

“They will have to fight. Because it’s NATO that we’re talking about, and they will be dying, God forbid, because it’s a horrible thing,” the Ukrainian president said. His comments came during a news conference marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and came in response to a question about polling that found that more Americans were worried the U.S. was offering too much support for Ukraine.

Greene, who has been a vocal critic of the United States’ support for Ukraine, said during her remarks at CPAC that she was still “committed to saying no money to Ukraine, and that country needs to find peace, not war.”

“I will look at a camera and directly tell Zelensky, you’d better leave your hands off of our sons and daughters because they’re not dying over there,” she added.

Last week, Greene reintroduced legislation to audit the military aid the U.S. has sent Ukraine in the year since Russia first invaded. She told Fox News that the United States’ continued investment in Ukraine could lead the U.S. into World War III.

Greene was one of ten Republican lawmakers to co-sponsor legislation by Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) last month to end U.S. aid to Ukraine. On the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, the Biden administration announced a $10 billion aid package to support the Ukrainian government in addition to $2 billion in military aid.

