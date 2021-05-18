Marjorie Taylor Greene defends ‘abused’ Capitol rioters and Ashli Babbitt in House floor speech

(Independent)

Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined GOP opposition to a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection.

In a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, the congresswoman asked a series of “what about” questions to deflect from an investigation into the attack, fuelled by former president Donald Trump’s false “stolen” election narrative amplified by his GOP allies like Ms Greene.

She said: “The question that comes to mind is this: What about all the riots that happened during the summer of 2020 after the death of George Floyd? What about the damage caused to federal buildings, churches, people’s businesses and innocent people that were killed? Is that not an insurrection?”

Ms Greene also claimed that Capitol rioters have been “abused” in jail and “held for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement.”

She also called for “justice” for the killing of Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a US Capitol Police officer as a mob attempted to break through the House chamber doors on 6 January.

“And lastly, when will the witch hunt of Donald J Trump come to an end and all of those who support him?” she said.

More follows...

Read More

Biden administration to release three Guantánamo Bay detainees, say reports

Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

Trump news - live: Ex-president claiming thousands in taxpayers cash as Pence blames Biden for Israel violence