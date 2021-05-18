Marjorie Taylor Greene defends ‘abused’ Capitol rioters and Ashli Babbitt in House floor speech

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Independent)
(Independent)

Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined GOP opposition to a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection.

In a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, the congresswoman asked a series of “what about” questions to deflect from an investigation into the attack, fuelled by former president Donald Trump’s false “stolen” election narrative amplified by his GOP allies like Ms Greene.

She said: “The question that comes to mind is this: What about all the riots that happened during the summer of 2020 after the death of George Floyd? What about the damage caused to federal buildings, churches, people’s businesses and innocent people that were killed? Is that not an insurrection?”

Ms Greene also claimed that Capitol rioters have been “abused” in jail and “held for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement.”

She also called for “justice” for the killing of Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a US Capitol Police officer as a mob attempted to break through the House chamber doors on 6 January.

“And lastly, when will the witch hunt of Donald J Trump come to an end and all of those who support him?” she said.

More follows...

Read More

Biden administration to release three Guantánamo Bay detainees, say reports

Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

Trump news - live: Ex-president claiming thousands in taxpayers cash as Pence blames Biden for Israel violence

Recommended Stories

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • It wasn't easy, but Reagan Walsh made the Florida dream happen

    South Torrance High softball standout Reagan Walsh always wanted to play for Florida in college, but first she had some "rough patches" to navigate.

  • House Republicans responding to Jan. 6th from a mercenary perspective

    He called January 6th a “normal tourist visit” but there are photos of him barricading the doors to the House floor on that day. National correspondent for Politico Betsy Woodruff Swan and former Senator Claire McCaskill react to Rep. Andrew Clyde’s (R-GA) efforts to downplay the insurrection and how he is emblematic of the rest of his party.

  • Alleged Capitol Rioter On House Arrest After Killing Mountain Lion

    Patrick Montgomery was on conditional pretrial release in Colorado when he violated the terms by possessing a firearm.

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    Liz Cheney suggests House GOP leader knows more about Trump response to deadly attack

  • Seth Meyers Explains Why It's No Coincidence MAGA-World Is Full Of Criminals

    "Fundamental to the movement's worldview is the belief that they are above democracy."

  • Tibetan Side of Mount Everest Closes Amid Concerns of COVID-19 Outbreak in Nepal

    Nepal's COVID-19 cases have seen an uptick in recent weeks.

  • The Reagan Foundation demands ‘Trump Train’ get rid of image of late Republican president in MAGA cap

    Reagan Foundation requests follows a similar move by Buckingham Palace

  • Two brothers offered $75 million after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years over murder of 11-year-old girl

    Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were freed in 2014 after DNA evidence implicated another man

  • Analysis: Conflicts with Palestinians rarely leave a scratch on Israel's markets

    Israeli-Palestinian conflicts rarely cause lasting damage to Israel's markets, history shows, because investors both direct and indirect appear more interested in a resilient economy - and one currently bulging with tech money. Nights of rocket attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and by the militants on Israeli towns, combined with a dip in global markets last week, did give Israel's shekel and stock market their worst week since March, but the falls have already been largely recouped. Israel's economy is a stark contrast to Gaza, where the U.N. development agency UNCTAD estimated in November https://unctad.org/news/israeli-occupation-cost-gaza-167-billion-past-decade-unctad-estimates that 56% of the population of 2 million people lived below the poverty line in 2017 after a decade of conflicts, and of restrictions on trade and movement that Israel says have been necessary to protect it from the Hamas militants who rule the Strip.

  • Schumer: "I want to see a ceasefire"

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Monday he wants to "see a ceasefire reach quickly and mourn the loss of life."Why it matters: Schumer is a staunch defender of Israel and has maintained that Israel should be able to defend itself. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and 28 Senate Democrats also called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Sunday."I agree with the statement put out by Sens. Murphy and Young last night in its entirety," Schumer told reporters in the Capitol.The violence has killed over 180 Palestinians and 10 Israelis since fighting began last Monday.Schumer did not answer a reporter's question on whether he supports the U.S.'s $735 million arms deal with Israel.The big picture: Israeli officials said Sunday a ceasefire is not on the table right now.The U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has been holding extensive talks with both Israel and Hamas in an effort to restore peace.White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday would not commit to calling for a ceasefire when asked. "Our calculation at this point is that having those conversations behind the scenes, weighing in with our important strategic partnership we have with Israel, also with other countries in the region, is the most constructive approach we can take," she said. Go deeper... In photos: Israel-Hamas aerial bombardments enter second weekLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Stephen Miller and 16 other Trump aides are still receiving taxpayer-funded salaries

    The formal presidential transition period ends in July

  • Grizzly runs toward woman in Yellowstone, video shows. She’s now under investigation

    In 2018, an Oregon man was sentenced to 130 days in jail after he was seen on video taunting a bison.

  • Prosecutor: Fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was "justified"

    A North Carolina prosecutor said Tuesday that the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies last month, was "tragic" but "justified," due to the immediate threat officers believed Brown posed.Why it matters: The FBI has opened a civil rights investigation into Brown's death. Police in Elizabeth City shot him five times, including in the back of his head, according to an independent autopsy report released by family attorneys last month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: District Attorney Andrew Womble shared four body camera videos at Tuesday's press conference. He said Brown ignored commands and put his car in drive, turning it "directly at law enforcement officers" who had surrounded the vehicle after attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.Womble said officers fired the first shot, which entered the front windshield, after Brown drove directly at Sgt. Joel Lunsford. "In this case the deputies used the amount of force deemed reasonably appropriate by them to neutralize a perceived threat," Womble said.Womble was repeatedly pressed about his conclusions during a Q&A session with reporters."The speed at which the car was moving ... was not relevant in my determination," Womble said, when asked by a reporter how the vehicle's acceleration or deceleration affected his decision. "You're not allowed to drive over police officers.""If the first shot is justified, the last shot is justified until the threat is extinguished," he said.Womble said Brown's car was deemed a threat regardless of which way he was driving, after reporters pressed him on whether Brown was attempting to drive away from officers instead of towards them.Where it stands: The three deputies involved in Brown's shooting are on leave, AP reports, while four other officers have been reinstated.Brown's death prompted protests in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and elsewhere over several weeks, with many calling for the release of body camera footage.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Singapore seeks COVID-19 vaccination for all adults by August

    Singapore is expecting to administer at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to its entire adult population by early August, authorities said on Tuesday, after a decision to widen the gap between doses to inoculate more people faster. Close to two million of Singapore's 5.7 million people have received at least one dose, according to official data as of Monday. About 1.4 million recipients have completed the full two-dose regimen, authorities said.

  • Defendant kills himself in courtroom after guilty verdict

    FBI confirms that it has opened investigation into shocking incident

  • The trend of unhappy quarterbacks trying to force trades could continue

    Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf recently decried “diva” quarterbacks who want to disregard long-term contracts and secure trades to new teams. They’re not “divas”; they’re instead recognizing the power they have, and they’re using it. Whatever the label, the trend likely won’t be ending any time soon. This year, NFL teams already have traded [more]

  • A Republican congressman who denied there was an insurrection and likened Capitol rioters to tourists was photographed barricading the chamber doors against them

    Andrew Clyde, who claimed that there was no insurrection at the Capitol, was photographed on January 6 barricading the House against rioters.

  • Trump news - live: Republicans defend Capitol rioters against probe as Biden releases Guantanamo detainees

    Latest developments as they happen

  • Erika Jayne says she 'dreaded waking up' and was eventually prescribed antidepressants to cope in new 'RHOBH' sneak peek

    Erika Jayne, who has starred on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since the show's sixth season in 2015, is in the midst of divorce and legal drama.