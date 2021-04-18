Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

(Getty Images)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called off plans to launch her "America First Caucus" after she experienced significant backlash from lawmakers within the GOP.

"The Congresswoman wants to make clear that she is not launching anything. This was an early planning proposal and nothing was agreed to or approved," a spokesperson told CNN.

On Friday Punchbowl News obtained a document detailing the “America First Caucus”, which would be led by Rep. Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar. The language in the document involved recruiting people with "Anglo-Saxon political traditions" and a return to architectural style that "befits the progeny of European architecture".

Ms Greene's spokesperson claimed "she didn't approve that language and has no plans to launch anything" after the congresswoman faced scrutiny ver the caucus.

The Independent has contacted Rep. Greene's office for comment.

NEW In @PunchbowlNews Midday



A new America First Caucus — led by @mtgreenee and @RepGosar — is recruiting people to join based on “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” architectural style that “befits the progeny of European architecture”



Some of the most nativist stuff we’ve seen pic.twitter.com/diPDItUt2V — Punchbowl News (@PunchbowlNews) April 16, 2021

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Ms Greene described the document "a staff level draft proposal from an outside group" and claimed she had not read it before it was released.

She went on to accuse the media of "false narratives" and focusing on race to "divide the American people with hate through identity politics".

However Ms Greene did not deny that there were plans to start an "America First Caucus," stating that she supported former president Donald Trump's "America First agenda".

"America First policies will save this country for all of us, our children, and ultimately the world," she wrote.

The reversal from Ms Greene's office came a day after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the leading Republican, appeared to criticize plans for the caucus.

"America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn't built on identity, race, or religion," he tweeted.

"The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans – not nativist dog whistles."

America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion.



The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 16, 2021

Representative Liz Cheney, the number three Republican in the House, also tweeted: "Republicans believe in equal opportunity, freedom, and justice for all. We teach our children the values of tolerance, decency and moral courage. Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil. History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate."

Democrats slammed the caucus after it was first revealed on Friday including Representative Ted Lieu, of California, whose family came to the US from Taiwan when he was three years old.

"As an immigrant, I served on active duty in the US military to defend your right to say stupid stuff. What makes America great is that we don't judge you based on bloodline, we look at your character. So take your nativist crap and shove it," Rep. Lieu tweeted.

Dear @mtgreenee and @RepGosar: As an immigrant, I served on active duty in the US military to defend your right to say stupid stuff. What makes America great is that we don’t judge you based on bloodline, we look at your character. So take your nativist crap and shove it. https://t.co/A4B5hMptPt — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 16, 2021

California Representative Katie Hill said the caucus should rebrand to be called the "White Power Caucus."

According to Punchbowl News, Ms Greene was not the only Republican who had plans to form the caucus. Rep. Paul Gosar was also named as co-leader of the group.

But in a statement on Saturday, Mr Gosar denied his involvement and said he would "continue to work on America First issues in the House Freedom Caucus". The congressman also claimed he first learned of the caucus from the Punchbowl News report.

Representative Matt Gaetz, who currently faces investigations by the Department of Justice and House Ethics Committee over allegations of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking, announced on Friday that he would happily join the "America First Caucus".

"I'm proud to join @mtgreenee in the #AmericaFirst Caucus. We will end wars, stop illegal immigration & promote trade that is fair to American workers. This is just a hit piece from the America Last crowd in Big Media, Big Tech & Big Government," he tweeted.

