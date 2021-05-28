Marjorie Taylor Greene tripled down on her Holocaust narrative, saying Nazis were the 'National Socialist party' of their time like the Democrats are now
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at a Thursday rally compared Democrats to Nazis.
She said: "You know, Nazis were the National Socialist party. Just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party."
She earlier compared logos showing vaccination status to the yellow stars Nazis forced Jews to wear.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia compared Democrats to Nazis during a Thursday rally in her state.
She said the media had spent four years "calling Republicans Nazis" and said the word "Nazi" was a "mean, nasty dirty word."
A few seconds later, she said: "You know, Nazis were the National Socialist party. Just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party."
Watch her speak here:
-Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 28, 2021
Earlier this week, she compared the identification badges a local grocery store was using to show its employees were vaccinated for COVID-19 to the yellow stars that Nazis forced Jews to wear.
Before that, earlier this month she similarly evoked the Holocaust to criticize House mask-wearing requirements.
Her comments drew widespread condemnation, including from the GOP House leadership.
Read the original article on Business Insider