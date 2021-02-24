Marjorie Taylor Greene faces a 'bloodbath' of a reelection race in 2022 - if she isn't expelled from Congress first, district organizers say

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is one of the most contentious new figures in Congress.

Republicans and Democrats in her district say she'll face a tough reelection challenge in 2022.

But she will be hard to beat with her fundraising skills and ability to rile up constituents.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the new firebrand Republican in Congress, is likely to face threats from both parties when she runs for reelection next year, political leaders in her district say.

Insider spoke with Republican and Democratic leaders in Georgia's 14th Congressional District after a rash of scandals put Greene in the national spotlight and resulted in the House of Representatives voting to remove her from committees earlier this month.

Greene was highly scrutinized even before winning her seat in Congress in November, thanks to her connections to the QAnon conspiracy-theory movement and ardent support of false election-fraud claims. More recently, she faced backlash for her past support for social-media posts advocating the execution of Democrats and claiming the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was staged.

Greene's behavior has attracted attention from Democratic upstarts in her district in the northwestern part of the state as well as challengers within her own party, which is grappling with whether to accept or shun the faction of Trumpist Republicans that Greene typifies.

A representative for Greene did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Greene wore a "Trump Won" face mask on January 3 as she took her oath of office on the opening day of the 117th Congress. Erin Scott/Pool via AP

A dozen Democrats are already planning to run in Greene's district in 2022, the Atlanta outlet 11 Alive reported, but in this ultraconservative corner of Georgia, the best bet of removing Greene from office will most likely come from within her party, local leaders said.

"The next Republican primary is going to be a bloodbath," David Boyle, the Democratic Party chair of Walker County, told Insider. "The middle-of-the-road traditional Republicans are tired of all of this craziness. They're going to put out strong candidates."

Luke Martin, the Republican Party chair of Floyd County, said he "would be shocked" if Greene weren't challenged in the primary.

2 kinds of conservatives

A combination of factors helped Greene win the 14th District.

Greene had an advantage in that she initially ran for another Georgia congressional district and started fundraising months before Rep. Tom Graves, the incumbent for the 14th, announced he was retiring in December 2019.

So when she switched races to the 14th, she wasn't starting from scratch like the eight other candidates in the Republican primary. She used that cash advantage to buy ad time around the district and become a well-known name.

The June primary boiled down to an August runoff between Greene and Dr. John Cowan, a neurosurgeon whom Greene beat with 56.8% of the vote. Tim Shiflett, the Democratic Party chair for the 14th District, said there's evidence that Greene's victory had to do with name recognition: Cowan won in his home county, but Greene won everywhere else.

She then ran unopposed in the November general election because the Democratic candidate, Kevin Van Ausdal, dropped out after his wife filed for divorce and he moved back in with his parents in Indiana. But it's unlikely that his staying in the race would have made any difference in such a firmly conservative district.

Greene at an event for then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia on October 31. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Conservative threats

Regarding Greene's 2022 reelection, the local politicians said a similar dynamic would probably play out in the next GOP primary, with Greene challenged by a traditional conservative.

"I would be very surprised if some more-established Republican doesn't take another shot in the primary," said Vincent Olsziewski, who ran Van Ausdal's campaign.

Darrell Galloway, the Republican Party chair for the 14th District, said that despite the scandals that put her into the national spotlight, Greene would "be very hard to beat."

"Her voters are very supportive and they're going to come out and vote," he said. "You're going to have to find someone to motivate people to come out and vote as strongly as her voters do."

Reuters recently interviewed three dozen Republican-leaning voters in the district, who for the most part said they would vote for her again.

There are signs that Greene's base is only growing. Greene told the Washington Examiner on February 3 - as the GOP leadership faced calls to remove her from Congress - that she raised over $300,000 from more than 10,000 donors in the previous week.

A group of Republican men who call themselves "The Committee" meeting in Cedartown, Georgia, on February 8. Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

Democrats like their chances

If Greene wins the 2022 Republican primary, Democrats are hopeful they'd have a better shot at challenging her.

Shiflett said "a lot of people" were talking about taking on Greene.

"In the past, we've had to settle for maybe one person to run in this district, because they're basically acting as sacrificial lambs," he added. "Thanks to Marjorie Taylor Greene, that's not going to happen anymore. She will be running against quality opposition."

Of the Democrats who have announced runs so far, however, Olsziewski doesn't think he's seen a candidate who could pull off an upset.

"But it's early," he acknowledged. "It's only February. I think the right candidate can give Marjorie a run for her money."

An LED billboard calling for the resignation of Greene in Dalton, Georgia, on February 2. Ben Margot/AP

Tom McMahan, the Democratic Party chair in Dade County, said he thought a significant number of Republicans would switch sides if Greene were the Republican nominee in 2022.

He said the Democrats would need about a third of Republicans in the district to switch sides to pull off an upset, something he considered "possible."

That is, if she even manages to keep her seat until 2022, McMahan said.

"Right now, I'm not sure she's going to make it two years," he said. "The woman does not seem to have any shame about her."

He added: "My sense of the situation is when you have someone like her, there's always something else."

