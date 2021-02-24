  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces a 'bloodbath' of a reelection race in 2022 - if she isn't expelled from Congress first, district organizers say

Ashley Collman
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is one of the most contentious new figures in Congress.

  • Republicans and Democrats in her district say she'll face a tough reelection challenge in 2022.

  • But she will be hard to beat with her fundraising skills and ability to rile up constituents.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the new firebrand Republican in Congress, is likely to face threats from both parties when she runs for reelection next year, political leaders in her district say.

Insider spoke with Republican and Democratic leaders in Georgia's 14th Congressional District after a rash of scandals put Greene in the national spotlight and resulted in the House of Representatives voting to remove her from committees earlier this month.

Greene was highly scrutinized even before winning her seat in Congress in November, thanks to her connections to the QAnon conspiracy-theory movement and ardent support of false election-fraud claims. More recently, she faced backlash for her past support for social-media posts advocating the execution of Democrats and claiming the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was staged.

Greene's behavior has attracted attention from Democratic upstarts in her district in the northwestern part of the state as well as challengers within her own party, which is grappling with whether to accept or shun the faction of Trumpist Republicans that Greene typifies.

A representative for Greene did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Greene wore a "Trump Won" face mask on January 3 as she took her oath of office on the opening day of the 117th Congress. Erin Scott/Pool via AP

A dozen Democrats are already planning to run in Greene's district in 2022, the Atlanta outlet 11 Alive reported, but in this ultraconservative corner of Georgia, the best bet of removing Greene from office will most likely come from within her party, local leaders said.

"The next Republican primary is going to be a bloodbath," David Boyle, the Democratic Party chair of Walker County, told Insider. "The middle-of-the-road traditional Republicans are tired of all of this craziness. They're going to put out strong candidates."

Luke Martin, the Republican Party chair of Floyd County, said he "would be shocked" if Greene weren't challenged in the primary.

2 kinds of conservatives

A combination of factors helped Greene win the 14th District.

Greene had an advantage in that she initially ran for another Georgia congressional district and started fundraising months before Rep. Tom Graves, the incumbent for the 14th, announced he was retiring in December 2019.

So when she switched races to the 14th, she wasn't starting from scratch like the eight other candidates in the Republican primary. She used that cash advantage to buy ad time around the district and become a well-known name.

The June primary boiled down to an August runoff between Greene and Dr. John Cowan, a neurosurgeon whom Greene beat with 56.8% of the vote. Tim Shiflett, the Democratic Party chair for the 14th District, said there's evidence that Greene's victory had to do with name recognition: Cowan won in his home county, but Greene won everywhere else.

She then ran unopposed in the November general election because the Democratic candidate, Kevin Van Ausdal, dropped out after his wife filed for divorce and he moved back in with his parents in Indiana. But it's unlikely that his staying in the race would have made any difference in such a firmly conservative district.

marjorie taylor greene kelly loeffler event
Greene at an event for then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia on October 31. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Conservative threats

Regarding Greene's 2022 reelection, the local politicians said a similar dynamic would probably play out in the next GOP primary, with Greene challenged by a traditional conservative.

"I would be very surprised if some more-established Republican doesn't take another shot in the primary," said Vincent Olsziewski, who ran Van Ausdal's campaign.

Darrell Galloway, the Republican Party chair for the 14th District, said that despite the scandals that put her into the national spotlight, Greene would "be very hard to beat."

"Her voters are very supportive and they're going to come out and vote," he said. "You're going to have to find someone to motivate people to come out and vote as strongly as her voters do."

Reuters recently interviewed three dozen Republican-leaning voters in the district, who for the most part said they would vote for her again.

There are signs that Greene's base is only growing. Greene told the Washington Examiner on February 3 - as the GOP leadership faced calls to remove her from Congress - that she raised over $300,000 from more than 10,000 donors in the previous week.

cedartown georgia.JPG
A group of Republican men who call themselves "The Committee" meeting in Cedartown, Georgia, on February 8. Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

Democrats like their chances

If Greene wins the 2022 Republican primary, Democrats are hopeful they'd have a better shot at challenging her.

Shiflett said "a lot of people" were talking about taking on Greene.

"In the past, we've had to settle for maybe one person to run in this district, because they're basically acting as sacrificial lambs," he added. "Thanks to Marjorie Taylor Greene, that's not going to happen anymore. She will be running against quality opposition."

Of the Democrats who have announced runs so far, however, Olsziewski doesn't think he's seen a candidate who could pull off an upset.

"But it's early," he acknowledged. "It's only February. I think the right candidate can give Marjorie a run for her money."

marjorie taylor greene sign
An LED billboard calling for the resignation of Greene in Dalton, Georgia, on February 2. Ben Margot/AP

Tom McMahan, the Democratic Party chair in Dade County, said he thought a significant number of Republicans would switch sides if Greene were the Republican nominee in 2022.

He said the Democrats would need about a third of Republicans in the district to switch sides to pull off an upset, something he considered "possible."

That is, if she even manages to keep her seat until 2022, McMahan said.

"Right now, I'm not sure she's going to make it two years," he said. "The woman does not seem to have any shame about her."

He added: "My sense of the situation is when you have someone like her, there's always something else."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • AOC accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of ‘trying to get out of work early’

    New York congresswoman hits out at controversial Republican over Equality Act

  • Gucci has reportedly extended its lease in the Trump Tower. Other companies, including Tiffany's, have pulled away from the former president.

    Gucci, the Trump Tower's biggest commercial tenant, has extended its lease for the building beyond 2026, The New York Times reported.

  • Pence reportedly speaks 'very favorably' of Trump in GOP meeting and intends to launch a new political organization

    "I got the sense they speak often and maintain the same personal friendship and relationship now that they have for four years," said Rep. Jim Banks.

  • It's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

    Well, that didn't age well. It's now been one year since former President Donald Trump infamously tweeted that the "coronavirus is very much under control" in the United States. A year ago today pic.twitter.com/VqvlLW572d — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 24, 2021 At that point, a search through the Trump Twitter Archive reveals, Trump had been discussing the virus publicly, but mostly in the context of how China was dealing with it; in those days, Trump was still speaking glowingly of President Xi Jinping's response. The Feb. 24 tweet was one of the earliest references Trump made to the virus' presence in the United States, and certainly his most direct about its potential effect on the country. The comment looks quite jarring in hindsight — earlier this week the U.S. recorded its 500,000th COVID-19 death, and the pandemic remains a serious public health threat, although there are now signs of hope in the form of steadily declining cases and increasing vaccinations. Trump was far from the only person to downplay the risk of the virus in the U.S. in February 2020, but he did continue to send mixed messages about its danger throughout the rest of his presidency, even after he was infected himself. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removedA Frasier revival is headed to Paramount+

  • Biden nominee Neera Tanden’s tweet about Joe Manchin’s daughter may come back to haunt her

    The Democratic operative criticised the Senator’s daughter for receiving a pay increase as a CEO

  • How a wealthy businesswoman moved to a depressed, rural corner of Georgia, won over its voters, and got them to send her to Congress

    Majorie Taylor Greene's success is a story of how the wealthy and radical prevail in one of the nation's most conservative districts.

  • Late night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPAC

    "Dominion Voting Systems is suing Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion," James Corden reminded viewers on Tuesday's Late Late Show. "Well, after publicly declaring that he was ready for the legal fight, it turns out Giuliani's spent a week dodging process servers who were trying to hand him the lawsuit. They had to catch Giuliani and serve him the papers. This should 100 percent be televised. This should be a challenge on The Amazing Race. What a fall from grace Giuliani's had — he went from being the president's personal lawyer to basically living out the plot of a Bugs Bunny cartoon. You know who should be serving Rudy Giuliani these papers? Sacha Baron Cohen. Wouldn't it be great if Borat served the papers?" "If they really want to get those papers to Rudy, they should have just had Borat's daughter stuff them in his pants," Jimmy Kimmel joked on Kimmel Live. But Dominion really did have "a heck of a time serving him with papers. You know, in order to sue someone you have to touch them with the document to get the lawsuit going. But every time the process server got close, Rudy would transform into a bat and fly away. No, but really, at one point the server jammed the lawsuit into the door of an SUV Giuliani got into, but Rudy's doorman grabbed an umbrella and pried it out onto the ground." "Rudy Giuliani isn't on the list at CPAC," this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference, but Donald Trump is making his first public post-presidency appearance there Sunday, Kimmel said. "How much McNugget rage weight do you think he's put on?" "With all the crises facing our nation, conservatives are focusing on the most pressing issue of all: Fascists being kicked off of Twitter," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. CPAC's theme this year "is 'American Uncanceled.' I didn't know America was canceled! Although I'm not surprised — the last season was pretty unbelievable. A pandemic and Nazis? Okay, pick one. We've jumped the shark," he said. "Still, better than last year's CPAC theme: 'Giving the Flag the Clap.'" "In the last 24 hours, all the biggest stories involve old men crying," Colbert said. "It's like being at Denny's the day they discontinue the $6.99 Super Slam." Who cried? President Biden, Attorney General-designate Merrick Garland, and a NASA Mars lander manager. Giuliani's tears went unremarked. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removedIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • A Honduran man who spent nearly 4 years living in a church to escape deportation has finally come out of hiding

    Alex Garcia said he has assurances from the Biden Administration and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement that he no longer in danger of deportation.

  • Lawyers trace parents of 100 more children separated at border by controversial Trump policy

    Officials still trying to find families of 506 youngsters taken from parents

  • Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

    On Tuesday, the former leaders of the Capitol Police and other authorities entrusted with protecting the Capitol building testified about the Jan. 6 attack, telling conflicting stories about what happened that day. One thing that clearly didn't happen was what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) shared during his chance to question the law enforcement leaders: An account of the day published in the conservative publication The Federalist alleging those who broke into the Capitol were seemingly professional provocateurs and not the "working-class" people seen protesting outside early in the day. Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren't actually Trump supporters, but were "provocateurs" and "fake Trump protesters" pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021 That suggestion flew in the face of testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who said Tuesday that the attack was "pre-planned," and insurgents were "well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol." And when the hearing ended, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made it clear that Johnson's allegations weren't correct. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) closes out the Capitol insurrection hearing with what appears to be a nod to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection, and I think *most* members here very firmly agree with that.” pic.twitter.com/dyfeBCBcvZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 At around the same time Johnson was sharing the conspiracy theory, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against a Capitol attacker who, in the weeks after the attack, had made it clear left-wing provocateurs weren't behind the siege, HuffPost reports. Jose Padilla, prosecutors said, used online forums to detail his experiences at the insurrection, making it clear that "the guy breaking the windows weren't antifa," but rather "patriots." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removedIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

  • Who is Heidi Cruz? The high-powered Goldman Sachs executive and wife to ‘disgraced’ Texas senator Ted Cruz

    Heidi Cruz’s ‘high powered’ role on her husband’s campaign trail prompts comparisons with Hillary Clinton

  • A baby with COVID-19 had 51,000 times more viral particles than other young patients, and experts aren't sure why

    A newborn in Washington, DC with severe COVID-19 was found to have a new variant of the virus and massive viral load. Researchers are puzzled.

  • The White House has 132 rooms and its own restaurant. Here's what it's like inside Joe Biden's new home.

    The most famous home in America also comes with a movie theater, bowling alley, and underground bunkers.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ who turned on Trump seeks release after organic foods cause ‘digestive issues’

    US Capitol riot suspect had been on a hunger strike until authorities offered healthier menu

  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy 'seriously considering' bid to unseat Rubio

    “I know what it takes to defeat a powerful incumbent because I’ve done it," she says.

  • Stephen Miller tangles with Florida GOP freshman at House immigration meeting

    The former White House adviser spoke before the Republican Study Committee alongside other former Trump administration immigration officials.

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • White House hits back at claims it is caging children of migrants two years after Trump scandal

    More than 5,700 unaccompanied children apprehended crossing border in January

  • North Korea hacked Pfizer because it wants to sell bootleg COVID vaccines on the international black market, sources say

    North Korea is well-practiced at drug smuggling and hacking, and needs as much foreign currency as it can get.