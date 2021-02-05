Marjorie Taylor Greene finally apologises but only after attacking AOC and blaming media for hate she spread

(Independent)

Marjorie Taylor Greene assailed the news media and a "tyrannically controlled government" run by Democrats during a press conference the morning after she was removed from her committee assignments in the House of Representatives, which debated whether to oust her for a history of antisemitic and racist remarks and support for violent conspiracy theories.

After railing against gun control, abortion and immigration during her 15-minute speech on Friday, a reporter asked whether she would publicly apologise for her past remarks. She responded that she is "sorry for saying all those things that are wrong and offensive" but did not disclose what she believes that is. When pressed to respond to her apparent support for the deaths of prominent Democrats in Facebook comments, she ended the press conference.

In her remarks, she accused Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of faking her "outrage with another hoax" following the Capitol attack and said the news media is "doing a good job of addicting our nation to hate."

The Republican congresswoman from Georgia said right-wing media is also responsible for teaching people to hate Ms Ocasio-Cortez as well as Ilhan Omar and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ms Greene has endorsed the killings of the House Speaker in past Facebook posts, and she has repeatedly attacked the congresswomen, including a social media post that placed images of Ms Ocasio-Cortez, Ms Omar and Rashida Tlaib next to a photo of her holding a rifle with the words “squad’s worst nightmare.”

She also has repeated anti-Muslim conspiracy theories directed at the two Muslim members of Congress, including calling their elections an “Islamic invasion” that will impose sharia law in the US, and challenged the legitimacy of their elections because they did not swear into office on a Bible.

