Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Brutal Fact-Check After Bizarre New Insurrection Claim

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is getting fact-checked on social media after making a bizarre comparison between the Jan. 6 mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol in 2021 and the scene at the inauguration two weeks later.

“When they came to Washington and protested all of you called it an insurrection,” Greene told reporters, referring to the Jan. 6 crowd that attempted to block Congress and keep Donald Trump in office despite losing the election.

“And then when Joe Biden was inaugurated and this entire Capitol complex was surrounded with 30,000 National Guard troops, none of you stood there and called that an insurrection,” she said. “Oh no. You all stayed silent.”

Green, a conspiracy theorist who in 2022 spoke at a white nationalist event, has repeatedly downplayed the Jan. 6 attack, praised the rioters, visited some of them in jail and called them “political prisoners.”

She and other Republicans in Congress introduced a resolution declaring that Trump didn’t commit an act of insurrection as the Supreme Court considers whether his actions on Jan. 6 could keep him off the 2024 ballot, as even some conservative legal scholars have argued.

But her attempt compare the violent mob to the inauguration didn’t fly on social media:

A. National Guard surround the Capitol at every inauguration. It’s called protection. Not insurrection.

B. Because YOUR friends committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds 2 weeks before-THAT’S called insurrection-the Guard was increased.

C. Your intelligence is exhausting. https://t.co/V6Bhxh7ktG — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) February 7, 2024

Just maybe...hear me out now.... because Biden's inauguration was NOT an insurrection? And National Guard troops were there BECAUSE of the insurrection you helped organize just days before? https://t.co/2FOgRamu1j — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) February 7, 2024

What the hell is wrong with Marjorie Taylor Greene? pic.twitter.com/5FUCLhF4lj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 6, 2024

My mom brought me up to keep my mouth shut when I didn't have anything nice to say, but she continues to try my patience https://t.co/Q6qVSUt3wZ — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 6, 2024

Ma’am, I saw you hug and high five the J6 insurrectionists in our DC Jail. And you got big mad today in our hearing when I called you out. Stop supporting these traitors. https://t.co/4zCTA7HvLV — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) February 6, 2024

Between this and Greene calling every protest in Cannon an "insurrection" I don't think she knows what the word means. I get it, I used the word "schlep" wrong for like 2 years. https://t.co/EnNQdu2aC0 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 6, 2024

Not the flex she thinks it is. https://t.co/cyS1FIcfgu — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) February 6, 2024

In MAGAdonia, trying to overturn an election through violence and pressure campaigns is not an insurrection, but a presidential inauguration is. https://t.co/p1B3C66nY8 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 6, 2024

OMG.

The National Guard was at the Inauguration BECAUSE of the January 6th insurrection, you willfully ignorant dullard. https://t.co/fTUNiLtnJV — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 7, 2024

hey just one question, did anything happen at the capitol approximately 14 days before the inauguration that would have indicated a need for extra security? https://t.co/EIL1HpFVVc — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 6, 2024

When Biden was inaugurated we had to surround the Capitol because of y’all insurrectionists threatening civil war and blood in the streets 🤷♀️ https://t.co/yEB9zcrQDZ — Tracey Taylor London (@traytaymakeup) February 7, 2024

Not possible to be dumber than this oxygen thief: https://t.co/VztrJcTacU — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 6, 2024