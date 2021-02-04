Marjorie Taylor Greene gets standing ovation at closed-door GOP meeting, reports say
Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly received a standing ovation from her GOP colleagues following revelations of her apparent support for “false flag” school shooting and QAnon conspiracy theories as well as a legacy of antisemitic and racist comments.
Her reception during a closed-door conference among House Republicans on Wednesday also follows the introduction of resolutions from Democratic lawmakers to oust her from Congress or remove her from the House Education committee.
Earlier on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the newly elected congresswoman from Georgia will not face any consequences from within her own party for her history of bigoted remarks.
“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and antisemitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference,” Congressman McCarthy said in a statement.
He also drew false equivalence between Ms Greene’s behaviour – for which she has never publicly apologised – and the past controversial comments and actions of various Democratic House members.
In a damning statement condemning the GOP leader’s approach to Ms Greene, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that his “failure to lead his party effectively hands the keys over to Greene – an antisemite, QAnon adherent and 9/11 truther."
“After several conversations and literally running away from reporters, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA) made clear that he is refusing to take action against conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene,” said the statement from her office, replacing the “R” next to his designation with “Q” in a reference to the mass conspiratorial delusion.
