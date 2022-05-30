Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Completely Off The Rails With Her Latest Beef

Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Completely Off The Rails With Her Latest Beef
Ed Mazza
·4 min read

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is warning supporters that the government is planning to monitor their eating habits and “zap” them until they eat fake meat grown in a “peach tree dish.”

And the lawmaker who once warned the world of “gazpacho police” now claims the feds are planning to track bowel movements, too.

“You have to accept the fact that the government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,” Greene said in a rant from her podcast clipped and posted online by Patriot Takes, a right-wing watchdog group.

“They want to know when you’re eating,” the conspiracy theorist added. “They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.”

And if you’re not eating “peach tree dish” meat, the government ― of which she is a part ― will find a way to “zap” you into compliance.

“You’ll probably get a little zap inside your body and that’s saying ‘No, no. Don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat the fake burger, the fake meat, from Bill Gates,’” Greene said.

Along with tracking the food going on, she believes they will be tracking the food as it comes back out, too.

“They probably also want to know when you go to the bathroom and if your bowel movements are on time or consistent,” she said. “I mean what else do these people want to know?”

Twitter users didn’t know what to make of her latest wild conspiracy theory from Greene, who has repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic talking points and earlier this year spoke at a white nationalist event:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

