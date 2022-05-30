Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Completely Off The Rails With Her Latest Beef

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is warning supporters that the government is planning to monitor their eating habits and “zap” them until they eat fake meat grown in a “peach tree dish.”

And the lawmaker who once warned the world of “gazpacho police” now claims the feds are planning to track bowel movements, too.

“You have to accept the fact that the government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,” Greene said in a rant from her podcast clipped and posted online by Patriot Takes, a right-wing watchdog group.

“They want to know when you’re eating,” the conspiracy theorist added. “They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.”

And if you’re not eating “peach tree dish” meat, the government ― of which she is a part ― will find a way to “zap” you into compliance.

“You’ll probably get a little zap inside your body and that’s saying ‘No, no. Don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat the fake burger, the fake meat, from Bill Gates,’” Greene said.

Along with tracking the food going on, she believes they will be tracking the food as it comes back out, too.

“They probably also want to know when you go to the bathroom and if your bowel movements are on time or consistent,” she said. “I mean what else do these people want to know?”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says the government is planning to “zap” people inside their bodies if they try to eat a real cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/gCDHiH5Bsy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 29, 2022

Twitter users didn’t know what to make of her latest wild conspiracy theory from Greene, who has repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic talking points and earlier this year spoke at a white nationalist event:

If someone serves me meat Bill Gates grew in a peach tree dish, I will *immediately* call the Gazpacho Police.



Don’t even think about it. https://t.co/nLt1hnBuAe — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) May 30, 2022

“Peach Tree Dish.” Yes I know the whole thing is bonkers like a distress call from inside an insane asylum… but “Peach Tree Dish” genuinely made me laugh. https://t.co/cin0nlSv4P — 𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚢 𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚜 (@carybrothers) May 30, 2022

MTG just won her primary. If democrats were really focused they could make her complete incoherence the face of the Republican Party.



pic.twitter.com/Rr7w97iGvw — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 29, 2022

Peach tree dish.



I want to ask her what a peach tree dish is.



I bet she’d give me some kind of answer that would involve a peach, a tree and a dish.



She has to be one of the dumbest people in our government. https://t.co/0DY1im0IFA — Juliet Jeske 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@JulietJeske) May 30, 2022

She’s having a totally normal one https://t.co/XJm6RqAzF6 — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) May 29, 2022

It has been speculated that @repmtg's amazingly moronic malapropisms ("Nazi Gazpacho Police," "Marshal Law," "Colombus Day") are intentional.



I think this is settled.



No.



She just decried fake meat made in a "Peachtree Dish."



She's just a fucking moron pic.twitter.com/XCUEomvxPL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 30, 2022

What is a peach tree dish? Is it made from the wood of a peach tree? https://t.co/1uwvpkhRFu — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) May 29, 2022

“Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.”@RepMTG’s stupidity belongs in the Smithsonian.pic.twitter.com/Bv1JqnyArj — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) May 30, 2022

I don't want to hear one damn word from the @GOP about the mental health crisis in this country until they address this bat shit crazy loon. https://t.co/pI5lJfOPWG — Unsupervised Troublemaker 🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@A_Mystery2_me) May 30, 2022

It can't be said often enough: this woman is straight-up BONKERS. Not "charmingly outside conventional thought in her views" — MTG couldn't find consensual reality with Google Maps and a compass — but "Whoa, don't make eye contact, pretend we're dead". https://t.co/rcKHMkKDbp — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) May 30, 2022

I usually have fun insulting this demented imbecile but even for @RepMTG this is so scarily delusional and incredibly stupid at a level I cannot quite process that I am a bit taken aback. https://t.co/OSnC6qfZ4c — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) May 29, 2022

I just saw multiple references to “peach tree dish” without context and I swear to God my first thought was “Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to say ‘petri dish’” — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 29, 2022

Jewish space lasers, the gazpacho police, and now a peach tree dish. Maybe Herschel Walker isn’t the dumbest member of the GOP. Well done @RepMTG. 🤦‍♂️ — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) May 30, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.