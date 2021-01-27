Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP leader McCarthy to take action on conspiracy comments

Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on the House floor wearing a mask that isn’t covering her nose. (Getty Images)

Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy will speak with Marjorie Taylor Greene about the series of inflammatory social media posts from before she took office that came to light this week.

CNN found comments and likes made from the Georgia representative’s Facebook account that included endorsements of disturbing conspiracy theories and apparent calls for the execution of senior Democrats.

A member of the GOP leader’s office told Axios that Mr McCarthy is aware of the reports and intends to discuss the issue with Ms Greene.

“These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them,” said Mark Bednar, a spokesperson for Mr McCarthy.

Any repercussions for Ms Greene will be viewed in the context of actions Mr McCarthy took when former Republican representative for Iowa Steve King made public statements about white supremacy.

Mr King was stripped of committee assignments in 2019 after publicly asking why terms such as “white nationalism” and “white supremacy” were now considered “offensive”.

