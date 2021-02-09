Marjorie Taylor Greene hit by furious backlash after sharing conspiracy about Capitol rioters and Trump ahead of impeachment trial

Gustaf Kilander
La representante Marjorie Taylor Greene, habla durante una conferencia de prensa fuera del Capitolio de EE. UU. (Getty Images)
Scandal-plagued Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was hit by yet another furious backlash after she suggested that the Capitol rioters were not Trump supporters despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Over a dozen of the rioters have said that they were following Mr Trump's directions.

She asked on Twitter: "If the January 6 organizers were Trump supporters, then why did they attack us while we were objecting to electoral college votes for Joe Biden?

"The attack RUINED our objection that we spent weeks preparing for, which devastated our efforts on behalf of Trump and his voters."

She added: "They placed pipe bombs at the RNC and the DNC the night before. They did NOT just target one party. They targeted Republicans and Democrats. They were against the government ALL together.

"I was in the Chamber when the attack occurred. I was very upset, scared, and terrified for ALL of us - every person from Capitol staff, press, police to every Member R and D. I even made a video telling people to stop and they should protest peacefully."

The day before the riot, Marjorie Taylor Greene was filmed outside the Capitol speaking to camera, saying: "Tomorrow we're prepared to object to the stolen electoral college votes. President Trump was elected to four more years. Tomorrow is a very important day in America's history, we can't allow the integrity of our elections to be stolen. We must object to this vote, so let's get ready to fight for America tomorrow."

Read more: Follow live updates on the Trump post-presidency

The co-founder of the Democratic Coalition Scott Dworkin responded to Ms Greene's tweet in which she suggested that the rioters weren't Trump supporters, saying: "I’m sure this tweet has nothing to do with this video".

People responded to Ms Greene's claims by posting evidence of Ms Greene herself boosting the "Stop the Steal rally" and saying that she needs a "massive grassroots army behind me to stop the steal," as she tried to distance herself from the mob that took over the Capitol.

Mr Dworkin called for Ms Greene's tweets to be deleted to "end this dangerous conspiracy theory before it goes any further".

Claiming victimhood for both herself and former President Trump, Ms Greene tweeted: "The Capitol attack was planned and organized, NOT incited in the moment by President Trump, and NO Republican Member was involved. We were ALL victims that day. And once again, Trump is the victim of the never ending hate fueled witch hunt."

She added: "This impeachment trial is a circus for the Democrat media mob to entertain the masses that they have brainwashed and addicted to hate, so they don’t see the Dem policies being rapidly forced into place that are destroying our lives, stealing our freedoms, and putting America last."

Mr Dworkin also tweeted a video from late December in which Ms Greene said after coming out of the White House: "We had a great planning session for our January 6th objection. We aren't going to let this election be stolen by Joe Biden and the Democrats. President Trump won by a landslide."

Citing the video, Mr Dworkin asked Ms Greene: "Didn’t you help organize the rally-turned-riot? From the White House?"

Star Trek actor John Hertzler tweeted to Ms Greene: "Are you REALLY that f****** obtuse, or are you just stupid? Trump sent his mob to the Capitol to STOP MIKE PENCE FROM CERTIFYING THE ELECTORAL COUNT!"

Legal Affairs Editor at Condé Nast Luke Zaleski said: "No incitement is the new 'no collusion.' A goalpost being moved. Trump fomented a riot that served as a coup attempt. It was likely planned and it was definitely encouraged. It was for him. It was to stop his loss. It was organized and spontaneous..."

What does impeachment mean for Trump?

Chuck Schumer promises 'new' evidence against Trump as Democrats stand firm ahead of impeachment trial

Punished by Democrats, Greene consolidates support at home

It is dangerous to write off Marjorie Taylor Greene as just a 'wacky' distraction – people did that with Trump

Trump shot down ad attacking Biden on women to avoid own 'can of worms', report says

    House Democrats are working on details of their graduated plan to raise the U.S. federal minimum wage to $15/hour. Democrats are looking to include the first hike to the federal minimum wage since 2009 in President Biden's coronavirus relief bill. They plan to revise the proposal Tuesday, but it so far includes a quick increase from the current minimum wage of $7.25 to $9.50 within the year. It will then grow annually until hitting $15 in 2025. Meanwhile the tipped minimum wage of $2.50 will rise to $4.95 this year, and again increase until it matches the federal wage. The youth subminimum wage paid to people under 20 will also end up matching the regular minimum wage by 2027, and permits to pay subminimum wage will no longer be distributed. Here's the details on the federal min wage increase Democrats are going to try to include in their covid relief bill: Raised to $9.50 w/in 3 months; $15 by 2025, indexed thereafter. Tipped wage disappears by 2027.Via House @EdLaborCmte, which is marking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/aNMnTdgJf0 — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) February 8, 2021 A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released Monday found that raising the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2024 would increase paychecks for 17 million Americans, or 10 percent of the workforce. It would also lift 900,000 people out of poverty, but cost 1.4 million jobs, particularly for "younger, less educated people." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a top proponent of the $15 minimum wage, quickly disputed some of the report's findings. The CBO has demonstrated that increasing the minimum wage would have a direct and substantial impact on the federal budget. What that means is that we can clearly raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour under the rules of budget reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/YyTEYkOugX — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalTrump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'A show trial with no reason to watch