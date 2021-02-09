Marjorie Taylor Greene hit by furious backlash after sharing conspiracy about Capitol rioters and Trump ahead of impeachment trial

La representante Marjorie Taylor Greene, habla durante una conferencia de prensa fuera del Capitolio de EE. UU. (Getty Images)

Scandal-plagued Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was hit by yet another furious backlash after she suggested that the Capitol rioters were not Trump supporters despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Over a dozen of the rioters have said that they were following Mr Trump's directions.

She asked on Twitter: "If the January 6 organizers were Trump supporters, then why did they attack us while we were objecting to electoral college votes for Joe Biden?

"The attack RUINED our objection that we spent weeks preparing for, which devastated our efforts on behalf of Trump and his voters."

She added: "They placed pipe bombs at the RNC and the DNC the night before. They did NOT just target one party. They targeted Republicans and Democrats. They were against the government ALL together.

"I was in the Chamber when the attack occurred. I was very upset, scared, and terrified for ALL of us - every person from Capitol staff, press, police to every Member R and D. I even made a video telling people to stop and they should protest peacefully."

The day before the riot, Marjorie Taylor Greene was filmed outside the Capitol speaking to camera, saying: "Tomorrow we're prepared to object to the stolen electoral college votes. President Trump was elected to four more years. Tomorrow is a very important day in America's history, we can't allow the integrity of our elections to be stolen. We must object to this vote, so let's get ready to fight for America tomorrow."

Read more: Follow live updates on the Trump post-presidency

The co-founder of the Democratic Coalition Scott Dworkin responded to Ms Greene's tweet in which she suggested that the rioters weren't Trump supporters, saying: "I’m sure this tweet has nothing to do with this video".

I’m sure this tweet has nothing to do with this video https://t.co/9XH447JgJd — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 9, 2021

People responded to Ms Greene's claims by posting evidence of Ms Greene herself boosting the "Stop the Steal rally" and saying that she needs a "massive grassroots army behind me to stop the steal," as she tried to distance herself from the mob that took over the Capitol.

Story continues

Mr Dworkin called for Ms Greene's tweets to be deleted to "end this dangerous conspiracy theory before it goes any further".

Claiming victimhood for both herself and former President Trump, Ms Greene tweeted: "The Capitol attack was planned and organized, NOT incited in the moment by President Trump, and NO Republican Member was involved. We were ALL victims that day. And once again, Trump is the victim of the never ending hate fueled witch hunt."

She added: "This impeachment trial is a circus for the Democrat media mob to entertain the masses that they have brainwashed and addicted to hate, so they don’t see the Dem policies being rapidly forced into place that are destroying our lives, stealing our freedoms, and putting America last."

Mr Dworkin also tweeted a video from late December in which Ms Greene said after coming out of the White House: "We had a great planning session for our January 6th objection. We aren't going to let this election be stolen by Joe Biden and the Democrats. President Trump won by a landslide."

Citing the video, Mr Dworkin asked Ms Greene: "Didn’t you help organize the rally-turned-riot? From the White House?"

But didn’t you help organize the rally turned riot? From the White House? https://t.co/d7IugiGF8V — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 9, 2021

Star Trek actor John Hertzler tweeted to Ms Greene: "Are you REALLY that f****** obtuse, or are you just stupid? Trump sent his mob to the Capitol to STOP MIKE PENCE FROM CERTIFYING THE ELECTORAL COUNT!"

Legal Affairs Editor at Condé Nast Luke Zaleski said: "No incitement is the new 'no collusion.' A goalpost being moved. Trump fomented a riot that served as a coup attempt. It was likely planned and it was definitely encouraged. It was for him. It was to stop his loss. It was organized and spontaneous..."

Read More

What does impeachment mean for Trump?

Chuck Schumer promises ‘new’ evidence against Trump as Democrats stand firm ahead of impeachment trial

Punished by Democrats, Greene consolidates support at home

It is dangerous to write off Marjorie Taylor Greene as just a ‘wacky’ distraction – people did that with Trump

Trump shot down ad attacking Biden on women to avoid own ‘can of worms’, report says