Marjorie Taylor Greene hits out at own party and claims her ‘identity and values’ is why she may lose committees
Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene hit out at her own party for not defending her and claimed her “identity and values" is why she may lose her committee assignments.
Her Twitter outburst came as House Democrats made their first move to strip the congresswoman of her place on the Education and Labor, and Budget committees.
Ms Greene has been widely criticised for past social media posts in which she appeared to support the execution of leading Democrats.
The QAnon-supporting politician has also faced calls to resign after she had harassed David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting and argued it was a false flag event.
“If @SpeakerPelosi was the minority leader, she would pull every identity politics trick in the book to defend her member,” tweeted Ms Greene.
“White, Woman, Wife, Mother, Christian, Conservative, Business Owner
“These are the reasons they don’t want me on Ed & Labor.
“It’s my identity & my values.”
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy met with Ms Greene on Tuesday but has so far taken no action against her.
During the meeting he asked if she would apologise for her previous statements and conspiracy-theories but she refused, reported CNN.
Earlier in the day Ms Taylor Greene hit out angrily at Democrats after her meeting with Mr McCarthy.
“No matter what GOP Leader [Kevin McCarthy] does it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats," she tweeted.
She also previously supported the QAnon conspiracy theory that alleges former US president Donald Trump worked against a secret cabal of Satan worshipping paedophiles - and whose members stormed the Capitol last month with claims of a day of reckoning.
Ms Greene has bragged of her phone calls with former president Donald Trump and says she plans to meet him at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Mr Trump campaigned for her in the November election and has described her as a “future star” of the Republican party.
Democrats reportedly plan to target the Republican party’s links to QAnon in the 2022 election cycle, amid widespread condemnation at those who perpetrated last month’s Capitol riots, and Ms Greene’s past social media posts, according to Politico.
