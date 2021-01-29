Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Hollywood Backer Finally Thinks She’s Gone Too Far

Nathan Posner/Shutterstock

He’s written a book about “God’s Plan” inspired by Donald Trump and donated thousands to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s campaign and a political action committee that supports her. But now one of the conspiracy-loving Georgia Republican’s big-dollar donors is turning his back on her.

Alander Pulliam, a Los Angeles-based producer behind the forthcoming ’90s TV spinoffs Family Still Matters and Black Rugrats, says he initially supported Greene but that the QAnon-friendly congresswoman, who drafted articles of impeachment for President Joe Biden the day he took office, has gone too far.

“Once Trump left office and Joe Biden came in, at that moment you should’ve moved on and let it go,” Pulliam told The Daily Beast in an interview. “It’s like a temper tantrum and I don’t want to be a part of someone throwing a temper tantrum. Let it go, move on, grow up. You’re a grown woman.”

Over the past few weeks, Greene’s reputation for unhinged conspiracy theories has, improbably, gotten worse. Reporters have unearthed videos, social media posts, and comments in which she endorsed the murder of prominent Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama, claimed that school shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Sandy Hook, Connecticut, were “false flags,” and said the 2018 wildfires in California were caused by Jewish space lasers.

As the Georgia Recorder first reported, Pulliam originally donated $15,000 to Greene the day after the 2020 election and unwittingly exceeded federal campaign contribution limits. On a subsequent phone call with her, which Pulliam recorded and published on YouTube, the Georgia congresswoman can be heard thanking him for his donation and explaining that her campaign was refunding him $6,600 as a result.

Greene’s prominence in the “Stop the Steal” movement initially caught his attention. “It wasn’t so much that I thought the election was rigged,” Pulliam said. “I followed her in that fight to make sure everything is done fair.”

She appeared to be appreciative of the donation. “Oh my god, this guy is so awesome, he’s helping so much,” she says in the video. But Pulliam said he expected more than just thanks from her. “When I donate, I don’t really expect anything in return but I do expect you to be responsive,” he said. “I feel like if I put money into something, I should be a part of it.”

Pulliam donated $5,000 to Save America Stop Socialism, Greene’s leadership PAC, making him its top donor. He also donated an additional $5,000 to Stop Socialism Now, a similarly titled political action committee that supported Republican Senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia. Its treasurer, Jason D. Boles, is a friend of Greene who once worked for her campaign committee, Greene for Congress, Inc.

In the phone conversation with Greene that Pulliam published on YouTube, the L.A.-based filmmaker explained his interest in conservative politics as an outgrowth of his career and distaste for “socialism.”

“[Democrats] want to scrap everything as far as loans and the new things [Trump] put in place and bringing in socialism, a package deal they got going on. Honestly, it is a scary thing because socialism is definitely not the place America needs to be,” Pulliam says in the recording. “I’m an entrepreneur. Socialism is the opposite of that.”

Pulliam’s interest in politics in general and Trump in particular appears to date back to at least 2017, when he formed The Trump Way Foundation in West Virginia, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. It’s unclear what, if any, work the foundation has performed.

He also compressed his observations on the early Trump presidency into a self-published Kindle book, God’s Plan: A Book Inspired by Donald Trump. The nine-page pamphlet, which is heavy on Bible verses about the clash between good and evil, claimed that “God plays a part in the current position that President Donald Trump Holds” and that “President Donald Trump was chosen for this very reason to turn human wisdom into sand, and to fulfill His plan and purpose that He has for both the Sheep and the Goat.’

Pulliam, who says he’s not a fan of political parties, is running for office himself and established a presidential committee to run as an independent conservative.

His campaign website is big on slogans—“changing the way we see things can change the way we live”—and short on specifics. The site trumpets a platform of “cutting taxes where they need to be cut and raising taxes where they need to be raised,” “education freedom,” and “opportunities zones.”

On his LinkedIn profile, Pulliam describes himself as “an american film producer, author, actor, writer, business owner and investor” but his most notable work is in the entertainment industry.

IMDb lists Pulliam as the producer of Family Still Matters, a 2021 sitcom about the Garrett family inspired by the beloved 1990s show Family Matters, starring Jaleel White as the breakout character Steve Urkel. Pulliam is also a producer of Black Rugrats, a cartoon show similarly inspired by the ’90s Nickelodeon cartoon Rugrats.

