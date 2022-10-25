Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Home Reportedly Swatted for Sixth Time, Comms Team Says

Police were reportedly sent to Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home on Monday night after receiving a prank call claiming there was an emergency at the location in the sixth swatting episode targeting the lawmaker, her team said Tuesday.

Greene’s director of communications told National Review that police did respond to a call at her house again but did not give further comment. The police department in Rome, Georgia said they are referring all inquiries regarding Greene to the FBI. The FBI did not immediately respond to request for comment.

In swatting, authorities are given false pretenses that a serious crime has occurred or is underway, prompting police to deploy forces to an address to apprehend the suspects. SWAT teams often are sent to the area.

“I was swatted for the 6th time last night. Swatting is a very serious crime. The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police. But it is also a giant abuse of police resources and time, which is another reason it is a serious crime. God bless my local police,” Greene tweeted early Tuesday. She also posted her message on Truth Social.

These incidents started happening to Greene in August, when for two nights in a row, Rome police officers went to her home before 3 a.m. after receiving a false report that a person had been shot. The call “was received on what appeared to be a suicide crisis line from an internet chat,” the police said in a statement. They confirmed it was a “second false report.” Detectives from the Rome department coordinated with Capitol Police on an investigation in the aftermath.

The 911 dispatch for Rome/Floyd County received one call from a suspect who was complaining about Greene’s anti-transgender activism. In late August, she proposed legislation to prohibit providing reconstructive gender transition surgery to children.

Last month, it was announced that Greene’s husband Perry Greene was filing for divorce after 27 years of marriage.

