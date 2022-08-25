Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home swatted a second time in two days

An individual reported a fake crime at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) home early Thursday morning, the second “swatting” incident at her residence in as many days, authorities said.

A local 911 call center received a chat at 2:53 a.m. on what appeared to be a suicide chat line, with the individual claiming they came out as transgender and possibly shot their family, according to a police report.

“If anyone tried to stop me from shooting myself, I will shoot them,” wrote the individual, who allegedly identified themselves as “Wayne Greene.”

The Rome Police Department said officers responded to Greene’s home and confirmed it was a false report after speaking with her at the door.



The individual who wrote the chats used a VPN and authorities have been unable to locate them, according to the report.

Local police are investigating the incident in conjunction with U.S. Capitol Police.

“This is an active investigation and no further information can be released at this time,” Rome Police said in a statement.

The two police agencies are also investigating another swatting incident at Greene’s home that occured one day prior.

Capitol Police did not immediately return a request for comment on the latest incident and on Wednesday declined to comment on their investigation into the first swatting call.

That individual called 911 using a computer-generated voice to claim an individual was shot multiple times at Greene’s house, and the individual later placed a second call saying they were upset about Greene’s views on transgender youth rights.

The Georgia Republican has been an outspoken opponent of transgender rights and last week introduced a bill to make gender-affirming care for youth a felony. She unapologetically defended those views during an appearance on Stephen Bannon’s “War Room” podcast on Thursday morning.

“It’s very dangerous, Steve,” Greene told Bannon. “Because we haven’t found this person, or it may be a group of people, but whoever it is and whatever they are, their ideology is sick and disgusting.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.