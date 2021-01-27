Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated support for executing Democrats before her election, report says (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated her support for the execution of leading Democrats in 2018 and 2019 Facebook posts before winning election to Congress, it has been reported.

The QAnon-supporting congresswoman posted a string of far-right conspiracy theories to her account, according to CNN. In one, from January 2019, Ms Taylor Greene liked a comment that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California.

She also liked other posts that talked about executing FBI agents, who she regarded as part of the “Deep State” working against Donald Trump.

In an April 2018 Facebook post the lawmaker wrote about Barack Obama’s Iran deal, with a commenter asking her, “Now do we get to hang them? Meaning H &O???,” in an apparent reference to Mr Obama and Hillary Clinton.

“Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off,” she replied.

Ms Taylor Greene took to Twitter to defend herself.

‘“Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views,” she wrote.

She added that Facebook posts from “random users” were being used “to try and cancel me and silence my voice.”

“Here’s the truth, the Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News Media will stop at nothing to defeat conservative Republicans.

“They are coming after me because I’m a threat to their goal of Socialism. They’re coming after me because they know I represent the people, not the politicians.

Fake News CNN is writing yet another hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office.



I will never back down to the enemy of the American people and neither should you. pic.twitter.com/K3JuvqrDGS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 26, 2021

“They are coming after me because, like President Trump, I will always defend our values."

Story continues

Ms Taylor Greene last week, as a stunt, filed an article of impeachment against Joe Biden the day after his inauguration.

She had her Twitter account suspended by the social media giant for 12 hours for violating its rules following the 6 January Capitol riot.

Ms Taylor Greene has also been accused of posting false flag conspiracy theories about the Parkland high school shooting.

Seventeen students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, died in a mass shooting on 14 February 2018.

Ms Greene won her house seat in November and represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, which includes almost all of the northwestern part of the state.

Mr Trump campaigned on her behalf and called her a “future Republican star.”

Read More

Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Joe Biden

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces calls to resign over ‘false flag’ comment

Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Twitter

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will reject Biden electors