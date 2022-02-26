Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists 2020 Election Was Rigged, But 'No, I Don't Know How'

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is still convinced the 2020 presidential election was rigged but admits she has no evidence of election fraud.

Greene admitted she had no proof during an interview Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, but is sticking with her conviction that the presidential vote was rigged, even though she apparently doesn’t dispute the 2020 election results that made her a congresswoman:

“I proudly objected on Jan. 6,” Greene said. “I would object again today because I know for a fact there was so much wrong in that election and I believe it was stolen. Do I know how? No, I don’t know how.”

With Greene’s inability to explain how the election could have been rigged, she joins the chorus of unproved claims voiced by former President Donald Trump, his lawyers and right-wing supporters.

Greene’s belief the election was stolen fits in with several other false claims, such as when she argued that the mob of Donald Trump supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, just wanted to talk to their representatives.

Or when she referred to the U.S. Capitol Police as “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police.”

Naturally, Twitter users felt obliged to comment on Greene’s undying confidence in falsehoods.

MTG, shorter: I know the election was fraudulent, but I don't know that https://t.co/Hy1ko8i3k9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2022

Don't tell her that the Jewish space lasers with the optional technology package will both heat your car seats and change votes in the machines! https://t.co/VFXZvHEwj4 — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) February 25, 2022

Belief first, rationalizations later https://t.co/2Odf1MP8Kx — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) February 25, 2022

Ben Dowsett each April after the Toronto Maple Leafs get eliminated in the first round:



"The opponent cheated. Do I know how? No, I don't know how. But we have enough there that we should be auditing EVERY SINGLE TEAM IN THE NHL UNT--" https://t.co/nIM22jAg1w — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) February 25, 2022

