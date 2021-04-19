Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce House resolution to expel Maxine Waters

Biba Adams
·3 min read
Greene pointed to comments that Waters made in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where Daunte Wright was shot and killed.

Controversial GOP House member Marjorie Taylor Greene released a statement on Sunday saying that she will introduce a resolution to expel longtime California Congresswoman Maxine Waters from the legislature.

In her statement, Greene pointed to comments that Waters made in a demonstration this weekend in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by now-former police officer Kim Potter.

Republican House member Marjorie Taylor Greene (left) released a statement Sunday saying that she will introduce a resolution to expel longtime California Rep. Maxine Waters (right) from Congress. (Photos by Drew Angerer and Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)
Republican House member Marjorie Taylor Greene (left) released a statement Sunday saying that she will introduce a resolution to expel longtime California Rep. Maxine Waters (right) from Congress. (Photos by Drew Angerer and Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

“Very soon I’ll be introducing a resolution to expel @RepMaxineWaters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence on innocent American people,” Greene wrote on Twitter. “Rep Waters is a danger to our society.”

“After traveling across state lines to incite riots, her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and a drive-by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning,” Greene claimed, offering no evidence.

Read More: Pig’s head thrown at former home of ex-cop witness for Chauvin defense

Falsely, the Georgia Reublican claimed, “As a sitting United States Congresswoman @MaxineWaters threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty. This is also an abuse of power.”

She ended her rant with a #expelMaxineWaters hashtag.

“I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” Waters told reporters Saturday in Brooklyn Center, according to Fox News. “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue.”

Read More: Chicago girl, 7, fatally shot sitting at McDonald’s drive-thru; father wounded

She later told reporters: “We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active; we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Congresswoman Waters said she is pressing for a police reform bill in Congress but expects Republican pushback.

“The way to get in control is not to allow them to win,” Waters said, referring to political opponents. “You’ve got to register, and you’ve got to vote, and you’ve got to take the power.” She encouraged people to engage in the political process and vote for candidates who are aligned with their values.

Read More: Bush surprised by reaction to his friendship with Michelle Obama

Greene’s mentions were immediately flooded with social media users pointing out her contradictory stance on the Jan 6 insurrection.

One user replied, “Maxine Waters has worked tirelessly for fellow Americans. I haven’t always agreed with Maxine but that’s ok, God Bless America, but Americans have no reason to fear her, she’s a great representative. U on the other hand are an ignorant clown. You’re not fit to breath the same air.”

