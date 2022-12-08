Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn't Too Happy With How Much Walker Asked For Her Help

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sounded off about Herschel Walker – her state’s losing Republican candidate for U.S. Senate – and said it’s “extremely insulting” his campaign didn’t ask her to back him at more events outside her district.

Greene told Steve Bannon during an interview on Wednesday that Walker’s campaign asked her to campaign for him at “maybe two” or three events prior to the GOP candidate’s loss in her state’s runoff this week, a loss that she described as a “disaster in Georgia.”

“This is for Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and the rest of the Republican senators; you guys are the reasons why we are losing Republican races all over the country,” Greene added.

Greene’s comments on McConnell and Graham’s role in the Georgia runoff loss this week are in contrast to the blame that a number of Republicans are shifting to former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Walker last year, for Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory against the candidate.

Greene said that Walker’s campaign didn’t ask her very often to speak at his events, something she said didn’t please her.

″...They only asked me a couple of times in my own district, which I find extremely insulting,” Greene said.

HuffPost has reached out to the Walker campaign for comment.

You can watch more of Greene’s sharp criticism below.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is insulted she wasn’t asked to campaign statewide for Herschel Walker. (Video: Steve Bannon’s War Room) pic.twitter.com/h2SKQwx8BJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 7, 2022

Related...