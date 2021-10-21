Marjorie Taylor Greene fights with House colleagues during vote to hold Bannon in contempt

Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) exchanged harsh words on the House floor amid Thursday's vote to hold former Trump strategist Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress.

Why it matters: The exchange is emblematic of the divisive and emotionally charged nature around the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Details: “This is a joke,” Greene said on the House floor, presumably about the vote. “Why don’t you care about the American people?” she asked Raskin, a member of House Jan. 6 Select Committee.

“You represent the American people,” he responded.

“You represent Congress,” Greene replied.

At that point, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), one of two Republicans who sit on the select committee, said something unintelligible.

Greene replied to Cheney: “You’re done. You’re a joke, Liz. Your party rejected you.”

What’s next: The House voted to hold Bannon in contempt, mostly among party lines — but with nine Republicans voting "yes" with Democrats.

The Justice Department will now consider bringing criminal charges against Bannon.

The vote itself marks a significant escalation in the Jan. 6 committee's efforts to enforce subpoenas against Trump allies who refuse to cooperate.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free