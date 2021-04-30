Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene will rally in world’s largest retiree playground in Florida (REUTERS)

Marjorie Taylor Greene will join Matt Gaetz to kick off their “America First Tour” at the retirement community known as The Villages, a major Republican base.

The two controversial Republicans say they are coming together on 7 May to push back against Democrats and call out fellow Republicans who they think did not support former president Donald Trump, such as the 10 House members who voted to impeach him after the Capitol riots.

Mr Gaetz said they will also work against Joe Biden’s border policy with Mexico, “taking on the threat of the Chinese Communist Party” and “ensuring real election integrity”, reported the Washington Examiner.

Florida representative Mr Gaetz is facing federal investigations for an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and accusations that he violated federal sex trafficking by paying for prostitutes. He has consistently denied the charges.

The accusations against him are linked to a broader investigation into former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who was indicted on charges of sex trafficking of a minor and financially supporting people in exchange for sex.

“There are millions of Americans who need to know they still have advocates in Washington DC, and the America First movement is consistently growing and fighting,” Mr Gaetz told The Washington Examiner.

“The issues that motivate us include ending America’s forever-wars, fixing the border Joe Biden broke on day one, prioritizing Americans not illegal migrants, reshoring industries sold to foreign adversaries, ensuring real election integrity, and taking on the threat of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Just announced on Steve Bannon’s War Room!



Join @mattgaetz and me in Florida on Friday, May 7 for our #AmericaFirst Rally!!



Sign up below!https://t.co/iKAv2c49GE — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 29, 2021

He said that the issues are bigger than a single election and they are ready to “take our party and our country back."

Story continues

Congresswoman Greene, a first-term Republican from Georgia and one of Mr Gaetz’s defenders, was stripped of her House committee assignments by Democrats following her support and promotion of conspiracy theories, which she recently said she regrets.

Previously, Ms Greene called off plans to launch her "America First Caucus" after she experienced significant backlash from politicians within the GOP. It was following the leak of a draft document detailing the “America First Caucus”, which would be led by Representative Greene and Representative Paul Gosar.

The language in the document involved recruiting people with "Anglo-Saxon political traditions" and a return to an architectural style that "befits the progeny of European architecture".

She said in a statement that Mr Trump showed Republicans how to fight and hold a rally.

“Bringing people together to put America First is the only way we will Save America and Stop Socialism. That’s why my friend Matt Gaetz and I are launching our America First Tour.”

Read More

Covid restrictions on track for step 3 on 17 May, says Matt Hancock

Texas special election poses test for anti-Trump Republicans

Census Bureau: 70% of voters cast ballots early or by mail