Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets furious rant at colleagues over report her own party plans to kick her off committees

Marjorie Taylor Greene has responded furiously to reports she will likely be removed from her committee assignments by her own party.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, the Republican responded in anger and wrote: “No matter what GOP Leader [Kevin McCarthy] does it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats.”

Speaking after Mr McMCarthy met with Ms Greene on Tuesday, Politico’s Rachel Blade said Mr McCarthy feared a vote on the House floor to remove Ms Greene altogether, which Democrats have threatened unless he responds to complaints against the congresswoman.

Steny Hoyer, the Democratic majority leader in the House, had on Monday given Mr McCarthy a 72 hour ultimatum to remove Ms Greene’s committee assignments or see a vote introduced against her by Wednesday, after Democrats filed a resolution on the matter.

Controversy surrounding the congresswoman came to a head last week, amid reports she verbally abused a Parkland School shooting survivor, supported the execution of Democrat leaders in Congress on social media, and disputed whether or not a plane crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11.

She also previously supported the QAnon conspiracy theory that alleges former US president Donald Trump worked against a secret cabal of Satan worshipping paedophiles - and whose members stormed the Capitol last month with claims of a day of reckoning.

On Tuesday, Mr McCarthy and Ms Greene were said to have met for several hours, after which a group of Republicans discussed what to do. Two officials told CNN on Tuesday night that a decision had not been yet been made.

But, according to Politico, the Republican house leader was leaning towards Ms Greene’s removal from at least one of two committees, for fear of future repercussions for the party.

"The consensus in the room, according to my reporting, is everybody agreed that she's probably going to have to come off Education and Labor," Ms Bade told CNN on Tuesday, in reference to one of two committees Ms Green was assigned to.

“There was a question about whether they could go to Steny Hoyer, the Democratic leader in the House, and make some sort of deal to keep him from having a floor vote on this issue," she continued.

"The big thrust from the meeting, or the feeling in the room, was that a floor vote, and forcing Republicans to take a vote - a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in terms of removing a colleague - would be catastrophic on the campaign trail.”

Those comments came amid reports Democrats planned to target the Republican party’s links to QAnon in the 2022 election cycle, amid widespread condemnation at those who perpetrated last month’s Capitol riots, and Ms Greene’s past social media posts, according to Politico.

