Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are lone lawmakers to vote against National Marrow Donor Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Summer Meza
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a Thursday night vote, the House overwhelmingly passed a reauthorization of the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who need transplants. Overwhelmingly, that is, except for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), reports CNN.

The two lawmakers were the only nays in a 415-2 vote, though another 12 representatives didn't vote, including fellow freshman Republican Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), reports Newsweek.

Greene's spokesperson Nick Dyer told Newsweek: "Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers. It opens the door for the [National Institutes of Health] to use this bill to research the remains of babies who were murdered in the womb." Meanwhile Boebert said "this bill added hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt, while not receiving a [Congressional Budget Office] score or going through the committee process."

As Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) said on the House floor before the vote, the authorization greenlit "$23 million each year for 5 years for the cord blood side and, again, some $30 million each year for the bone marrow program." He noted the Be The Match registry, which pairs donors with patients who have leukemia and other diseases, has facilitated more than 105,000 bone marrow transplants and more than 40,000 cord blood transplants.

Greene has continued to double down on her argument, asserting Americans "would be outraged if they knew" the details of the bill, seemingly referring to the authorization of stem cell research as detailed here.

More stories from theweek.com
5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure plan
Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after discovering quitting actually 'feels terrible'
How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Would AOC Ever Bother Debating Marjorie Taylor Greene?

    Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, pauses while speaking during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The House voted Thursday to strip Greene from her two committee seats for embracing conspiracy theories and violence against Democrats, dividing her own party as it tries to move past Donald Trump’s presidency. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2021/04/12: U. S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at joint presser on Corona Plaza. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced the Federal Emergency Management Administration hotline number to help pay for the funeral and burial of COVID-hit families that cannot afford it. During announcement Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez were joined by local activists and residents. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) These days, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been pretty busy getting suspended from Twitter and pushing to award officers who “fight back against Black Lives Matter terror” days after a 20-year-old Black man was shot and killed by the police. However, Greene clearly has some extra time on her hands, because she wants to debate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Green New Deal. “Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I’m sure you are more than qualified,” Greene tweeted, unprompted, on Wednesday. “A debate between AOC and I on the Green New Deal economic policy would be informative for the American People. They deserve to hear the two sides with pros and cons.” She then laid out some proposed rules: Each congresswoman would choose one moderator, then “negotiate” and select a news network to host the debate. Ocasio-Cortez did not yet respond, but Greene continued to tag her in even more tweets: “People are excited about our debate about the Green New Deal economic policy! People are saying they would pay money to see it,” she wrote. “We could debate pay per view style? And the money raised could be split between us for our choosing of where it goes. What do you think?” Green New Deal Economic Debate#MTGvsAOC Let’s do it for the People! They deserve to know the pro’s and con’s and the policy from both side explained through debate.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 14, 2021 Many people immediately began mocking Greene’s proposal. “When you aren’t on any committees you can propose stunts like this,” responded California Rep. Eric Swalwell. Ocasio-Cortez serves on the Committee on Financial Services, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and three subcommittees within the two. Meanwhile, Congress voted to remove Greene from her two assigned committees after discovering her past statements and social media posts in support of dangerous, disproven conspiracy theories, including QAnon. As others mentioned, her challenge feels like a desperate grab for… attention? Money? In the words of comedian Amber Ruffin, Greene is really challenging Ocasio-Cortez “to use her popularity to help her get attention.” In 2019, Ocasio-Cortez first introduced the Green New Deal, a comprehensive resolution that lays out a roadmap for addressing climate change and reforming the economy. Greene is a longtime skeptic of both the framework and global warming itself. “Maybe, perhaps, we live on a ball that rotates around the sun, that flies through the universe, and maybe our climate just changes,” she said at a March 28 town hall. “And I don’t think a whole lot of spending is gonna do anything about it.” As intriguing as it would be to watch Ocasio-Cortez go head-to-head with Greene, this is not something she has to, should, or will do. This week, Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer launched a COVID-19 funeral assistance program and hotline to help low-income people apply for financial reimbursements. She has over 12 million followers on Twitter. She doesn’t need the fame or the exposure — and frankly, she really doesn’t need to spend her time convincing QAnon conspiracy theorists like Greene that climate change is real. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants To Reward PoliceGreene Walks Back "Jewish Space Lasers" CommentMarjorie Taylor Greene Hung Up A Transphobic Sign

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Challenging AOC to Green New Deal Debate

    GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene trended on Twitter Thursday after publicly challenging fellow congresswoman Alexandria Oscasio-Cortez to a debate on the Green New Deal Wednesday. “I’d like to challenge you to a debate on the Green New Deal economic policy. Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I’m sure you are more than qualified,” the Georgia rep wrote to the New York counterpart on Twitter. While Ocasio-Cortez — a Democrat and prolific tweeter herself who has over 13 million followers on the app — did not respond, a number of political observers and commentators weighed in on her behalf, saying that Ocasio-Cortez was “too busy” to engage with someone “desperately trying to be relevant.” Also Read: People Have Jokes About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Insane 'Jewish Space Lasers' Conspiracy Theory Political satirist Jeremy Newberger wrote, “I imagine AOC is busy with her committee assignments,” referring to the fact that Taylor Greene had her own committee assignment stripped away in February after her past conspiracy-minded comments and calls for violence against Democrats resurfaced. Screenwriter B. Janine Morison echoed that, writing, “AOC is too busy working to waste her time with a Congresswoman who has been removed from all committees. MTG is desperately trying to be relevant when she just a horse who has been put out to pasture. AOC has real work to get to unlike MTG who has NOTHING of value to offer.” Comedian Amber Ruffin rewrote a news headline, tweeting, “Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to use her popularity to help her get attention.” “Star Trek” actor George Takei resurrected a long-standing joke about one of Taylor Greene’s wilder conspiracies regarding Jewish space lasers, tweeting, “I’d like to challenge you to a debate on space lasers. You take the Jewish ones, and I’ll take the ones on the Enterprise.” Read original story Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Challenging AOC to Green New Deal Debate At TheWrap

  • AOC calls SALT deduction a 'gift to billionaires,' opposes effort to hold up infrastructure bill

    Some Democrats argue capping the deduction for state and local taxes hurts blue states; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it mostly hurts the rich.

  • Inside Nancy Pelosi’s War With AOC and the Squad

    How the House speaker put Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her place.

  • Navalny says Russian prison officials threatening to force feed him

    The jailed Putin critic has been on a hunger strike, and says a prison worker warned him of a "serious deterioration in health and risk" if he doesn't start eating again.

  • ‘Trial Of The Chicago 7’, ‘Borat’, ‘Soul’, ‘One Night In Miami’ & ‘Minari’ Take Film Prizes At Casting Society’s Artios Awards

    UPDATED with full list of winners: The Trial of the Chicago 7, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Soul, One Night in Miami and Minari took the top film honors at the Casting Society of America 36th annual Artios Awards, which were handed out in a virtual ceremony tonight. Check out the full winners list in 29 categories […]

  • Prince William and Prince Harry Won't Walk Next to Each Other at Prince Philip's Funeral, Palace Confirms

    The brothers' cousin, Peter Phillips, is set to walk between them in the funeral procession

  • Thermal imaging finds signs of life as 12 remain missing on capsized boat off Gulf Coast

    The search for survivors continues.

  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Makes Mom Style Edgy in a Leather Skirt & These Celeb-Favorited Heels

    Stars can't get enough of these heels.

  • Mexican marines are main suspects in disappearances in Mexico

    Thirty members of the Mexican navy were turned over to civilian authorities this week to face charges related to forced disappearances in the border city of Nuevo Laredo. Why it matters: The Mexican marines for years had the mission of combating drug-trafficking and transnational criminal organizations, for which they received U.S. training and financing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It was during those years that they were accused of over 20 extrajudicial killings and of the forced disappearances of people who did not have any apparent involvement with criminality.At least 47 men, women and children went missing in 2018, last seen after being dragged away in official vehicles of an elite navy unit. So far only one of the criminal cases filed by family members has made it to court.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants To Give Congressional Gold Medals To Minneapolis Police

    Three days after a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minneapolis, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene proposed that officers in major cities across the U.S. — including Minneapolis — be awarded gold medals for “protecting” cities from anti-racism protestors. On Tuesday, Greene introduced H.R. 2446 in a press release, a legislation that proposes Congressional Gold Medals to “honor over 2,000 law enforcement officers who were injured while defending American cities during the [2020] riots” from what she described as “Black Lives Matter terrorists.” In addition to the Minneapolis and Portland Police Department, the Congressional Gold Medals would also be awarded to the Smithsonian Institution for preservation purposes, according to Forbes. “Starting in May 2020, Black Lives Matter launched a domestic terrorist campaign to burn down American cities, loot small businesses, and murder citizens,” Greene noted in a related statement. “In the face of this dangerous threat, our men and women in blue have stood strong by defending our streets, protecting storefronts, and restoring order. […] This week I introduced legislation to honor the bravery and sacrifices of police officers across America who have quite literally put their lives on the line and fight back against Black Lives Matter terror. Congress should boldly and proudly BACK THE BLUE by passing H.R. 2446 immediately.” However, Greene’s proposal, which has also been cosponsored by Republican Reps. Yvette Herrell and Andy Harris, comes almost one month after she and 11 other Republicans in Congress voted against awarding medals to three officers for defending the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection. Greene stated that she did not agree with the use of the word “insurrectionists” to describe the white supremacists who stormed the Capitol, but unsurprisingly, has confidently claimed anti-racism protestors to be “terrorists.” There is no shortage of irony — or outrage — here. Greene’s effort to protect white supremacists from police, but honor the cops who are “defending” cities (read: terrorizing protestors) is merely another not-so-veiled effort to demonize the Black Lives Matter movement. And it’s even less of a surprise that this legislation was introduced not even a week after Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. Here’s the reality of what is happening with police in Minneapolis, where Greene wants to award officers: In the days since Wright was killed, the Minneapolis Police Department has upended peaceful protests around the area by using pepper spray and flash bombs, according to CNN; Tuesday night alone saw the arrest of 60 protesters. As the city continues to grieve yet another Black man shot by police, just a few miles from where George Floyd was killed less than a year ago, in the midst of the murder trial for his killer, police have patrolled the area in riot gear, enforcing a 10 p.m. curfew. Greene has yet to publicly comment on Daunte Wright’s death, but her legislation makes enough of a statement. Her priority is not only to defend a police force that is fraught with racist killings, but to reward officers for their actions in the form of Congressional Gold Medals. And what’s most frightening: She is gaining support. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Kim Potter Claims She Mistook Her Gun For A TaserThe Police Are The ProblemWant To Defund The Police? Here’s How To Help

  • UFC plans full Vegas crowd in July at Poirier-McGregor fight

    The UFC intends to welcome a capacity crowd at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on July 10 when Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fight for the third time. UFC President Dana White announced his plan Wednesday for the promotion's first sellout show in its hometown since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. “I am so happy to finally be able to say Vegas is back,” White said.

  • Rita Ora Masters Spring Trends in a Neon Three-Piece Suit & Glittering ‘Ugly’ Sandals

    "Ugly" sandals are here to stay all season long.

  • Michel Barnier warns that Frexit remains a risk ahead of presidential elections

    Michel Barnier has warned that France could follow the UK out of the EU, as polls show growing support for the Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen. He said there was “social unrest and anger” over immigration and Europe’s failure to defend its borders and for the “red tape and complexity” of the EU. “We could draw some lessons from Brexit for ourselves. It's now too late for the UK but not for us," the former EU chief negotiator said. “We can find, not just in the UK, but here in France, in the northern regions […] citizens who want to leave the EU,” Mr Barnier, who has returned to domestic politics, said. He added, “It is our responsibility to understand why the British left [...] it's important for us to listen to the anger that was expressed in the UK, and to implement the kind of changes that are necessary to better understand and reassure the European citizens that remain.” Latest IFOP polling shows that Ms Le Pen, who leads the National Rally party, would beat the pro-EU Emmanuel Macron by two percentage points in the first round of next year’s presidential elections. Mr Macron is predicted to win in the second round by 54 percent to 46 percent but that is narrower than the 66.1 percent to 34.6 percent defeat she suffered four years ago. Ms Le Pen called for Frexit in that election but has since stopped campaigning for France to leave the bloc. Instead she wants to create a “Europe of nations”. Mr Barnier hopes to rebuild support for the centre-Right Républicains party ahead of the elections. He was speaking at an event on Brexit in Northern France, where fishermen are complaining they have not yet got fishing licences from the UK since Brexit. Clément Beaune, France’s Europe Minister, said the EU was accused of “being weak and slow”. He said that the bloc should take heart from its robust approach to the Brexit negotiations. “Back in 2016 people thought that this was the beginning of the end for Europe, but we have been able to show that we can be agile, that we can react, that we can be consistent in defending our interests in a firm way to defend the greatest European assets – the Single Market and our political unity.” He added: “These are lessons that we must all keep in mind as Europe is facing more difficulties.” The European Commission warned Britain that any further unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol was unacceptable at a meeting on Thursday night. Maros Sefcovic, the commission vice-president, told Lord Frost that “solutions can only be found through joint actions and through joint bodies”. Britain insists that its unilateral actions in extending the grace periods on food products and parcels is lawful and made in good faith. The meeting over the implementation of new post-Brexit customs arrangements in Northern Ireland was said to be “constructive” by both sides.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • Why the U.S. and China Should Collaborate in Space

    While much has been made of the tense March 18 exchange between American and Chinese diplomats in Anchorage, Alaska, one area became an unlikely candidate for cooperation: outer space. China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, seized the opportunity to say that, “China would welcome it if there is a will to carry out similar cooperation from the United States with us.”

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign