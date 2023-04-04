As Marjorie Taylor Greene leads protest against Trump indictment, NYC mayor has a message for her

As Donald Trump is set to make history Tuesday in New York as the first former president indicted and arraigned, the city's Mayor Eric Adams has a message for one of the Republican's most loyal supporters.

"People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, while you’re in town, be on your best behavior," Adams said during a press conference Monday.

More: Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Trump to Jesus before his arrest and arraignment in New York

Coverage: Marjorie Taylor Greene talks to pro-Trump crowd, more live updates from New York

Marjorie Taylor Greene protests Trump arraignment in New York

US Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, from Georgia, waves as former US President Donald Trump mentions her during a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023.

Greene, a Republican congresswoman from Georgia, and other Trump allies were outnumbered by media, anti-Trump protesters and other onlookers during a "Rally for Trump" Tuesday morning.

Using a handheld megaphone, Greene delivered brief remarks that were drowned out by the large crowd gathered outside the courthouse where Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

She was joined by beleaguered Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., and the New York Young Republicans, a group with ties to white nationalists.

What did Marjorie Taylor Greene say at Trump rally?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., talks to supporters of former US President Donald Trump outside the District Attorneys office in New York on April 4, 2023.

Greene at the rally took aim at the Biden administration, making unsubstantiated claims of political revenge.

"President Trump will be found innocent. This witch hunt will end. We will not tolerate it. We will not tolerate the hate of the left," Greene said. "God bless America, God bless President Trump, God bless MAGA."

What did NYC mayor say about Marjorie Taylor Greene?

"Control yourselves," Adams said Monday to any potential "rabble rousers."

"New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," he added.

City officials "will not allow violence of any kind," Adams said.

The mayor said he anticipated some disruption in the city, but he was not worried about violence. There had not been any "specific credible threats," he said.

Story continues

Trump indictment live updates: Arraignment to come after surrender in historic NYC case

More: Two women dealt a blow to Donald Trump's power. In a post-#MeToo era, will he fall?

Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to New York mayor

Greene also responded during the rally to New York City Mayor Adams, who warned her and other protesters to be on their best behavior.

"As you can see, I’m standing here peacefully protesting, but you called me out by name while you allow crime in your streets," she said Tuesday morning.

Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Trump to Jesus

Days before Easter and hours before his arrest, Greene compared Trump to Jesus and Nelson Mandela.

"Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today," she said during an interview with Right Side Broadcasting in New York. "Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus — Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government."

She said Trump joins the ranks of people who have been arrested and persecuted by "radical, corrupt governments. And it's beginning today in New York City, and I just can't believe it's happening, but I'll always support him. He's done nothing wrong."

MTG defends Trump

US Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, from Georgia, speaks at a 2024 campaign rally for former US President Donald Trump in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023. - Trump held the rally at the site of the deadly 1993 standoff between an anti-government cult and federal agents.

Greene has been one of Trump's most loyal supporters and most effective lieutenants.

She has not wavered in defending him since the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and she is fighting for him from committee seats in Congress – panel positions she received this year after helping House Speaker Kevin McCarthy win after 15 historic rounds of voting in January.

Helping to push him over the threshold was an 11th hour phone call on the House floor from Greene to Trump. She leaned on conservative holdouts, urging them to follow the former president's guidance and elect McCarthy.

Greene recently appeared with Trump at his Waco rally, where the praise for each other was mutual.

"Would you like to run for the Senate? I would fight like hell for you," Trump said to Greene.

Live coverage: Protests, tight security ahead of Trump arraignment.

More: Donald Trump expected to unleash wave of legal challenges after Tuesday arraignment in New York

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marjorie Taylor Greene warned by NYC mayor before Trump protest