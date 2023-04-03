Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Web Of Lies Unravels

The Telegraph

We had many unpleasant teachers at school in Manchester, Massachusetts, the town where I grew up. Some were also woefully ignorant: I’ll never forget asking my year seven science teacher – in a class about microbes – if cholera was an example of bacteria. “Cholera? I’m not familiar with that one,” he said. But at the time – and this was about 1992 – we just accepted our teachers’ deficiencies and laughed at them all later.