Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Web Of Lies Unravels
During an interview with “60 Minutes,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got hit got hit with her old conspiracy theories.
During an interview with “60 Minutes,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got hit got hit with her old conspiracy theories.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., stood by her remarks calling Democrats “pedophiles” in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday night.
The Georgia congresswoman pushed back at Lesley Stahl's questions on her false claims of Democrat pedophilia and "false flag" shootings
In December, as state lawmakers returned for their second special session in less than a year to deal with property insurance, the analogies for the state of the market for some reason all reverted to medical.
“60 Minutes” has drawn criticism from journalists and other public figures for its sit-down interview with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which aired on Sunday evening. In the interview, Greene asserted that Democrats are the “party of pedophiles,” saying, “They support grooming children… Even Joe Biden himself supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries.” The […]
According to the booming voiceover, that sliver is trying "to give him some advice"
Jacob Chansley, a January 6 rioter known as the "QAnon Shaman," moved to a halfway house after he was released from prison early.
Trump is planning an evening speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after the arraignment. His campaign is already fundraising off the indictment.
Congressman Andy Ogles' Christmas card, featuring his family holding several assault rifles, became a topic on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update.
Monkey Feet shoes allegedly took advantage of hundreds of customers by taking orders that were never fulfilled and then failing to issue refunds.
Kevin McCarthy has voiced support for former President Trump, who has been indicted. But in the House speaker's Bakersfield district, reaction is more nuanced.
The Paramount Pictures and eOne release appealed to more moviegoers than many expected a film based on a notoriously niche table top game to interest. “Game Night” directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley turned in a rollicking comic action-adventure, with a cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant, that's bringing in ticket buyers less familiar with “D&D.” Audiences gave “Honor Among Thieves,” which launched with a raucous opening-night premiere at SXSW, an A- CinemaScore.
After years of setbacks, abortion-rights supporters in Republican-leaning Kentucky thought they achieved a breakthrough in November, when voters defeated a measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion. After years of making anti-abortion policies a cornerstone of their agenda, Republicans skipped over the issue this year, leaving intact a ban on abortion at all stages of pregnancy while it's hashed out in the courts. Instead, social conservatives focused on enacting legislation aimed at transgender youths during the session that ended Thursday.
The former president's repeated attacks on Judge Juan Merchan could give Alvin Bragg grounds to slap him with an obstruction charge
We had many unpleasant teachers at school in Manchester, Massachusetts, the town where I grew up. Some were also woefully ignorant: I’ll never forget asking my year seven science teacher – in a class about microbes – if cholera was an example of bacteria. “Cholera? I’m not familiar with that one,” he said. But at the time – and this was about 1992 – we just accepted our teachers’ deficiencies and laughed at them all later.
Former President Trump’s lawyer on Sunday contradicted Trump’s assertion that the judge who presided over his hush money indictment was acting out of personal bias. Trump blasted New York Supreme Court justice Juan Merchan in a Friday post on Truth Social. “The Judge ‘assigned’ to my Witch Hunt Case, a ‘Case’ that has NEVER BEEN…
The historic legal case against former President Donald Trump has seen increased political fallout but his campaign aims to use the indictment to rev up support. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.
Before changing into sequined short shorts and a matching crop top.
Staffers working for Kamala Harris are revolting over the inferior quality of lunches on Air Force Two, the vice president's plane.
'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser and his wife visited Rome to celebrate Cole's 48th birthday. They were joined on their Italian vacation by their three children.
It’s finally Spring, and with summer right around the corner, everyone is itching to try on their swimsuits and hit the beach! We’re only in April, and Elle MacPherson is turning up the heat with these new beachside photos! On April 1, the WelleCo founder shared a series of jaw-dropping snapshots to her Instagram with […]