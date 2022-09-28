Marjorie Taylor Greene Likens Dems To Hogs, Wants Help Shooting Them Dead

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday launched a competition to go hunting for feral hogs with her in Texas. In a video shared on Facebook, the extremist congresswoman likened Democrats to the wild animals that tear up farmers’ crops.

“We’ve got sky-rocketing inflation, high diesel fuel and Democrats’ America last policies,” said Greene, who has previously been stripped of her House committee assignments over her use of violent rhetoric, including toward Democrats.

“Democrats aren’t the only ones destroying farmers’ ability to put food on the table,” she continued, noting (correctly) how wild hogs have been responsible for the obliteration of farmers’ fields.

Watch the video here:

There follows a montage of her shooting at a pig from a helicopter, and later posing on the ground with what is supposedly its corpse.

The video ends with a call to “help American farmers out,” “STOP COMMUNISM” and sign up for the competition.

Critics were less than impressed with Greene’s latest divisive stunt:

Why not run a contest where people get the chance to enact a policy that actually helps the working poor? Or a contest to provide kids with new books and reading teachers? — Nonesuch (@adarklydreaming) September 27, 2022

With a helicopter and a semi-automatic weapon. Seems like a fair chase. — mbsd29 (@mbsd29) September 27, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...